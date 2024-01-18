When Is That Starbucks Watermelon Mug Coming Out?

There’s nothing like a specialty Starbucks cup. What’s the point in going to Starbucks if you can’t get a special little mug from the cafe chain, anyway? Especially if you can carry your cup around all morning, drinking your Grande Caffè Mocha during work-from-home meetings. Yum.

It might be the dead of winter, but summer is always in season. And what better way to show off your love for the hot weather than with a watermelon-themed mug? So, if you’re an avid Starbucks customer, you might be wondering: When can you get your hands on the Starbucks watermelon mug? Is it already available? Here’s what you need to know about the release date for this colorful Starbucks merch.

Is there a Starbucks watermelon mug release date?

Starbucks’ watermelon mug has been out for quite some time now. Originally, Starbucks launched the watermelon mug back in May 2023 in the U.K. Given it’s the dead of winter, and this Starbucks mug was released specifically for U.K. audiences per Snopes, you might not be able to get your hand on this cup right away.

According to The Daily Dot, viral interest in the Starbucks watermelon mug soared after Twitter users erroneously assumed Starbucks introduced a watermelon mug in light of Israel’s invasion of Gaza. Activists feared that Starbucks, the target of recent boycotts, was essentially cashing in on the genocide against Gazan citizens by creating a mug with Palestinian colors. This was not the case, however, with the mug originally unveiled well before October 2023.

The watermelon has the exact same colors as the Palestinian flag, and it is regularly used in place of the Palestinian flag to skirt censorship or oppressive violence from police.

If you’re interested in grabbing the watermelon mug for yourself? Good luck. Officially, the mug is not in stock at the moment, although you may find the occasional reseller offering the cup on eBay or Amazon. In the meantime, if you’re really desperate to grab this merch, we recommend waiting to see if your local Starbucks restocks the mug once May 2024 rolls around.

