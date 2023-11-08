Despite Social Media Claims, It’s Too Soon To Tell if the Starbucks Boycott Is Working

All around the world, many are calling to boycott Starbucks and other companies alleged to be involved in funding the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). The coffee chain giant recently sparked controversy for suing its own labor union for using the Starbucks logo in support of Palestine. Although Starbucks has consistently denied funding the IDF since 2014, the company was compelled to deny the allegations in a recent statement.

The Starbucks union believes the company is only filing a suit against them to perpetuate an “anti-union campaign,” according to reports. Regardless, it appears that many are taking to social media to #BoycottStarbucks all over the world. There have been sightings of empty shops in some states, as well as queue-free Starbucks coffee shops that were once packed with customers outside of the United States.

But is it really working, or is it just that so many people on social media platforms, including TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), are pushing for a boycott? Some baristas claim that there are significantly fewer customers in their stores, which suggests the boycott is effective. There was also a dip in Starbucks stock, but that proved temporary as its stocks recovered later. There seems to be a discrepancy as of this moment between social media trends and Starbucks profits. Still, the boycott started very recently. There isn’t enough evidence to suggest that pushing for a boycott won’t have any effect on Starbucks, but it could go either way.

Ultimately, boycotts are only effective when consumers make the decision to vote with their wallets. If you want to boycott Starbucks, either for its union-busting or politics, the best way to do so is to avoid spending money there and encourage people you know to do the same.

(featured image: Vanessa Esguerra / Starbucks)

