‘Star Wars: Visions’ Is Dropping Eight New Episodes on Star Wars Day

I’m having visions … Prophetic visions. Visions of intergalactic leviathans slithering from the craters of asteroids. Visions of more Star Wars stories. Visions of a new era of Star Wars … visions of … visions. Star Wars: Visions, you might say. A new season is coming. A new era is dawning. The Force is strong. I can sense it moving through me! Such power! Such majesty! Such quality animation!

These visions are of Star Wars: Visions season 2. And they are glorious and terrible, indeed.

When can I see Star Wars: Visions season 2?

They came to me in a dream. A dream called “the internet.” Deep in the electronic dreamscape of the internet, through tangles of fiberoptic jungles, lies a hidden website. This sacred site is known as www.starwars.com and it is a place of many wonders. It has foretold of a second season of Star Wars: Visions that will arrive soon. On an auspicious day. An ancient and blessed day known as Star Wars Day. It is also known as May 4.

According to the oracles of the internet, on this day the world shall see nine Star Wars shorts from nine studios from around the globe. Like the first season of Star Wars: Visions, these shorts shall come in many different forms. They shall be specific to the culture and the animation style of the studio producing them, as well as the vision that said studio has for the Galaxy.

The studios are as follows: Aardman (United Kingdom), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), D’art Shtajio (Japan) in collaboration with Lucasfilm Ltd. (United States), El Guiri (Spain), Studio La Cachette (France), Studio Mir (South Korea), 88 Pictures (India), Punkrobot (Chile), and Triggerfish (South Africa). Yes, many distant lands shall come together in harmony to celebrate the Day of the Star Wars. And there shall be much rejoicing.

And what shall occur in these episodes of Star Wars: Visions?

Like the meaning of a dream, the plots of these episodes are shrouded in mystery. We know only of their titles and the previous work of the studios that shall be producing them. The rest we can only speculate. It is just as well, for prophecy is a fickle thing.

These were the episodes foretold to me:

“Sith” (El Guiri) shall be directed by Rodrigo Blaas, an Emmy Award-winning director with two decades of experience in animation. He co-founded Stromboli Animation in 1997 and labored on films such as Finding Nemo and The Incredibles, before partnering with Guillermo del Toro to develop the acclaimed series Trollhunters. He created El Guiri Studios in Madrid in 2021. This episode will likely show the dark side of the Force … watch with caution.

“Screecher’s Reach” (Cartoon Saloon) shall be produced by Paul Young, co-founder of Cartoon Saloon and producer of award-winning films like WolfWalkers, Song of the Sea, and The Breadwinner, as well as TV series including Puffin Rock, Dorg Van Dango, and Viking Skool. Based on the title, this episode shall feature much shrieking, wailing, and gnashing of teeth.

“In the Stars” (Punkrobot) was written and directed by Gabriel Osorio, the founder of Punkrobot Studio. Osorio directed the Oscar-winning short film Bear Story, and has directed projects for children’s television including Flipos, Muelin y Perlita, and Soccer Girls. This episode will likely take place in the heavens above! Glory be!

“I Am Your Mother” (Aardman) was directed by Magdalena Osinska, an award-winning director who has worked at Aardman for eight years. She has directed stop-motion, CG, 2D, and live-action commercials, and developed the children’s series Jouets. She is currently developing the feature film Jasia, based on her grandmother’s memories of Poland during World War II. This episode shall surely pluck at our intergalactic heartstrings and remind us to call our mothers on our home planets.

“Journey to the Dark Head” (Studio Mir) was executive produced by Hyeong Geun Park, whose star is in ascension in the Korean animation industry He has directed animation for cinematic game trailers and series, including Dota: Dragon’s Blood: Book 3 and Lookism. I do hope the Dark Head is a place and not a disembodied, shadowy head laying on the ground.

“The Spy Dancer” (Studio La Cachette) was written and directed by Julien Chheng, CEO of Studio La Cachette, an Emmy Award-winning French animation studio. He co-founded the studio in 2014 and was trained in visual development at Disney. He has worked as a character animator on acclaimed 2D animated features such as The Rabbi’s Cat, Mune, and the Academy Award-nominated Ernest and Celestine. Who would expect a dancer to be a spy? Surely not the Empire. And that shall be their downfall.

“The Bandits of Golak” (88 Pictures) was directed by Ishan Shukla, who started his career as a CG artist in Singapore and later set up his own animation studio to work on adult-oriented animated feature films (ooh la la). His animated short Schirkoa was long-listed for the Academy Awards and was well received at many film festivals. Judging by his past work, these bandits maybe be the sexy kind. And what shall they steal? Your heart.

“The Pit” (D’art Shtajio and Lucasfilm Ltd.) was written and directed by LeAndre Thomas, an award-winning writer and director from Oakland, California. Thomas has worked for more than 11 years at Lucasfilm Ltd., a veteran indeed. Justin Ridge is the co-director, and he has executive produced the Emmy-winning Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Perhaps The Pit shall tell the tell of how Boba Fett escaped the clutches of the dreaded sarlacc? Or was that Jango? I get them confused.

Is there a trailer for Star Wars: Visions? So that I, too, may glimpse the prophecy?

Indeed, child. You need only to gaze into the dark abyss that is Twitter. But take care, for the Dark Lord Musk may gaze back into you. And you will be compelled to name your firstborn child a series of random numbers and attempt to sell Teslas on Mars. A dark fate.

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration: Watch the new trailer for #StarWarsVisions Volume 2, featuring nine new shorts from nine celebrated animation studios from across the globe.



Streaming May 4 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/XkGecU7xHO — Disney (@Disney) April 10, 2023

