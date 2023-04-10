The World of ‘Star Wars: Visions’ Brings Us a Favorite ‘Hamilton’ Star for Volume 2

The trailer for Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 gave fans a look into the shorts, the cast, and a release date! While the trailer was playing though, fans of a certain former Hamilton star might have had the same reaction I did. As the trailer went on I thought to myself “Wait, I know that voice very very well” and sure enough, the casting for the series was announced and there he was!

That voice? Well, it belonged to Daveed Diggs. And so yes, Diggs is now in a Star Wars and that actually seems like a pretty perfect casting choice. Part of the joy of Visions comes from the fact that these stories are from a series of different studios and countries. The first volume left fans with a ton of new characters to love and cosplay as (which they have at the panel) but just simply hearing Diggs’ voice had me so excited for this next volume!

Diggs is also playing Sebastian in the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid for Disney and it is nice to see him show up in so many projects recently! The panel for Visions as a whole gave fans a glimpse into where volume 2 is gong to take us and it was announced that the series would be released on May the 4th!

Daveed Diggs is great!

Most fans came to discover Diggs during his time as Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in the hit Broadway show Hamilton. He’s since gone on to co-write and co-star in the movie Blindspotting with Rafael Casal and the two then went on to create the television series of the same name. He has consistently been working since his breakthrough in Hamilton.

It’s one of the reasons, I think, that fans love Daveed Diggs so much. He’s constantly been great in the projects he’s chosen to do and he’s one of the most interesting creatives working right now. So to have him in the world of Star Wars is a gift!

Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 will hit Disney+ on May the 4th and we can’t wait to see the amazing new shorts that await us!

