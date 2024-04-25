Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, and More Join ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

The cast of Heartstopper is getting some A-list additions. Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan will join the Netflix teen romance series in its upcoming third season.

Recommended Videos

Atwell, best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play Nick’s aunt, Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and “has some tough advice to impart about his relationship,” according to series creator and writer/illustrator Alice Oseman.

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) will make a cameo as Jack Maddox, an “Instagram-famous classicist and Charlie’s celebrity crush.” Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Back to Black) will play “Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist.”

“I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the ‘Heartstopper’ family,” said Oseman. “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie, and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”

Unfortunately, Olivia Colman (who plays Nick’s mother) was unable to return for season 3. The Oscar winner told Variety, “I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that, … I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

Netflix also teased Bailey’s appearance in the series:

Heartstopper centers on Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two students fumbling toward love while dealing with school, parents, friends, and their sexual identity. The series was a breakout hit for Netflix and was renewed for its second and third seasons soon after the series premiere.

Season 3 of Heartstopper premieres in October on Netflix.

(featured image: Faye Thomas, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more