Jonathan Bailey, Hayley Atwell, and More Join ‘Heartstopper’ Season 3

Published: Apr 25, 2024 06:15 pm

The cast of Heartstopper is getting some A-list additions. Hayley Atwell, Jonathan Bailey, and Eddie Marsan will join the Netflix teen romance series in its upcoming third season.

Atwell, best known for playing Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will play  Nick’s aunt, Diane, who takes Nick on a summer holiday to Menorca and “has some tough advice to impart about his relationship,” according to series creator and writer/illustrator Alice Oseman.

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Fellow Travelers) will make a cameo as Jack Maddox, an “Instagram-famous classicist and Charlie’s celebrity crush.” Eddie Marsan (Ray Donovan, Back to Black) will play “Geoff, Charlie’s wise and straight-talking therapist.”

“I am incredibly excited to be welcoming three new cast members to the ‘Heartstopper’ family,”  said Oseman. “It was an absolute joy to see Hayley, Eddie, and Jonathan’s talent alongside our existing cast, and I can’t wait for the Heartstopper fans to meet these new characters.”  

Unfortunately, Olivia Colman (who plays Nick’s mother) was unable to return for season 3. The Oscar winner told Variety, “I couldn’t do number three. I couldn’t fit it in. I feel awful about that, … I feel like I was part of one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever been part of.”

Netflix also teased Bailey’s appearance in the series:

Heartstopper centers on Charlie (Joe Locke) and Nick (Kit Connor), two students fumbling toward love while dealing with school, parents, friends, and their sexual identity. The series was a breakout hit for Netflix and was renewed for its second and third seasons soon after the series premiere.

Season 3 of Heartstopper premieres in October on Netflix.

(featured image: Faye Thomas, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.