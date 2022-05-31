 Star Wars Celebration Announces Dates and Location for 2023 Convention | The Mary Sue
Star Wars Celebration Announces Dates and Location for 2023

Time to secure passage on the most trustworthy smuggling ship you can find.

By Kimberly TerasakiMay 31st, 2022, 1:55 pm
 
Star Wars Celebration poster.

Star Wars Celebration came to an end on Sunday, May 29th 2022, and in true Star Wars fashion, they announced when the saga will continue.

The 15th (or XV) Star Wars Celebration will be held in London at the ExCel Exhibition Centre, from April 7th-10th 2023. By that time, we’ll have several new Star Wars installments to talk about, including the rest of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, the Andor series, and another season of The Mandalorian, just for a start. There’s also another season of The Bad Batch on the way, as well as the sequel to the hit Jedi: Fallen Order game, Jedi: Survivor, the latter of which is scheduled to land sometime in 2023, though we don’t know whether it will be before or after next year’s Celebration. (You can catch all the details in our full list of all the major announcements from this year’s show.)

The upcoming event in 2023 will be the fourth Star Wars Celebration in Europe, third in London, and third at the ExCel Centre. The last time it was held at the Centre was in 2016, where it promoted Rogue One, which featured a few filming locations from the country (the Imperial Centre of Military Research used locations from both Bovingdon Airfield, Hertfordshire and Canary Warf).

Two images shown: above is the grey tinted sci-fi interior of the Imperial Base on Scarif where Jyn, Cassian, and K-2SO run from imperial troops in deleted scenes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The lower picture is of Canary Warf station, where the scene was filmed, looking a little less grey and sci-fi.
(Disney/Lucasfilm)

Being less than a year away leaves fans with even less time than usual to secure plans. Let’s hope that the price of coaxium doesn’t leave fans unable to secure passage to the galaxy far, far away across the pond.

Han Solo and Qi'ra attempting to bride their way off of Corellia with stolen coaxium refined hyperspace fuel.
Me trying to barter my way to Star Wars Celebration 2023.

As far as what fans can expect to discover there, in addition to all of the fun of the convention beyond just the major announcements, it’s anyone’s guess, but hopefully we’ll have a better idea as next April approaches.

(featured image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

