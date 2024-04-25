Stop Telling Me To Look Between Letters on a Keyboard

Sometimes a meme is just the most annoying thing you could possibly think of. That is what this is. A social media meme has popped up that instructs you to do things like “look between the letters H and L on the keyboard” and enough! This one is completely unnecessary!

The trend is not NEW. According to Know Your Meme, it originated from a 4Chan post from 2021 so why we are suddenly all telling people to examine their keyboards and spell words that way? I do not KNOW but I do know it’s the most obnoxious way to spell out short words.

Stop giving me homework!

Look between “W” and “M” on your keyboard, that’s the meaning of this challenge — Erica Nlewedim⭐️ (@EricaNlewedim) April 22, 2024

There are people who are earnestly participating in this meme and to those people I say this: Why? What satisfaction does this give you? The rest of us are just annoyed. Admittedly, I do think it’s kind of funny that when this meme started, the reaction was not “Oh fun” but instead a bunch of people saying “Absolutely not.”

This angry response was great because the person is not only mad but they’re telling people to get a job at the same time. Perfection.

“look between _ and _ on your keyboard” shut up & think about your life, do you even have a (look between X and B) ?? — .?????? (@TGM_007) April 22, 2024

Telling people “TY” by looking between the “R and U” on your keyboard is not cute. It’s just giving me extra work and you are definitely not welcome.

Is the anger towards this latest trend unjustified? No, because the social media for the New England Patriots also jumped on the bandwagon and that is enough for everyone to hate it.

Want to know who we're drafting?



Look between H and L on your keyboard. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 23, 2024

So if you want to know why everyone is yelling about letters on a keyboard, there you go. Thanks, I hate it.

