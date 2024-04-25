Poor Hayao Miyazaki. He's had enough.
Category:
Big on the Internet

Stop Telling Me To Look Between Letters on a Keyboard

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:27 am

Sometimes a meme is just the most annoying thing you could possibly think of. That is what this is. A social media meme has popped up that instructs you to do things like “look between the letters H and L on the keyboard” and enough! This one is completely unnecessary!

Recommended Videos

The trend is not NEW. According to Know Your Meme, it originated from a 4Chan post from 2021 so why we are suddenly all telling people to examine their keyboards and spell words that way? I do not KNOW but I do know it’s the most obnoxious way to spell out short words.

Stop giving me homework!

There are people who are earnestly participating in this meme and to those people I say this: Why? What satisfaction does this give you? The rest of us are just annoyed. Admittedly, I do think it’s kind of funny that when this meme started, the reaction was not “Oh fun” but instead a bunch of people saying “Absolutely not.”

This angry response was great because the person is not only mad but they’re telling people to get a job at the same time. Perfection.

Telling people “TY” by looking between the “R and U” on your keyboard is not cute. It’s just giving me extra work and you are definitely not welcome.

Is the anger towards this latest trend unjustified? No, because the social media for the New England Patriots also jumped on the bandwagon and that is enough for everyone to hate it.

So if you want to know why everyone is yelling about letters on a keyboard, there you go. Thanks, I hate it.

(featured image: NHK World)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Your Handy Guide to the Monsters That the Fourth Wing Heroes Are Fighting
cover art title for Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Your Handy Guide to the Monsters That the Fourth Wing Heroes Are Fighting
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Ranked by How I Feel Today
Beyonce in a cowboy hat posing by leaning backwards
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Ranked by How I Feel Today
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Here’s the Lowdown on Mackenzie in ‘Bluey’
Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie stand in a rowboat in the middle of a field.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s the Lowdown on Mackenzie in ‘Bluey’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 24, 2024
Read Article We’re Ranking the 10 Best Ben and Jerry’s Flavors, Just in Time For Summer
Ben & Jerry's Phish Food
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
We’re Ranking the 10 Best Ben and Jerry’s Flavors, Just in Time For Summer
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department Anthology’ Tracks Should Have Been the Main Album
taylor swift with her head in her hands and posing for the tortured poets department
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department Anthology’ Tracks Should Have Been the Main Album
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Your Handy Guide to the Monsters That the Fourth Wing Heroes Are Fighting
cover art title for Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Your Handy Guide to the Monsters That the Fourth Wing Heroes Are Fighting
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Ranked by How I Feel Today
Beyonce in a cowboy hat posing by leaning backwards
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Ranked by How I Feel Today
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Here’s the Lowdown on Mackenzie in ‘Bluey’
Jack, Rusty, and Mackenzie stand in a rowboat in the middle of a field.
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Here’s the Lowdown on Mackenzie in ‘Bluey’
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 24, 2024
Read Article We’re Ranking the 10 Best Ben and Jerry’s Flavors, Just in Time For Summer
Ben & Jerry's Phish Food
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
We’re Ranking the 10 Best Ben and Jerry’s Flavors, Just in Time For Summer
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department Anthology’ Tracks Should Have Been the Main Album
taylor swift with her head in her hands and posing for the tortured poets department
Category: Big on the Internet
Big on the Internet
Taylor Swift ‘Tortured Poets Department Anthology’ Tracks Should Have Been the Main Album
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 24, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.