Everything Important Announced at the Star Wars Celebration 2022

This weekend is the 14th Star Wars Celebration, a fan event dedicated to the Star Wars fandom. What began in 1999 to celebrate Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace has turned into a colossal event to tease various Star Wars stories and anniversaries across mediums. Contrary to conventions, this is not an annual event but happens every two to four years. 2022’s comes after a 2020 delay.

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012, they have been using the event to promote some other Disney-led Lucasfilm productions Star Wars fans will likely love, as well. Here’s everything they’ve announced at 2022’s Star Wars Celebration so far. Please note that we’ll update this throughout the four-day event.

Star Wars & Disney+

The first teaser trailer was released online for Star Wars: Andor. The 12-episode series releases late this summer, just a few weeks after Obi-Wan Kenobi finishes. In addition to Andor, they announced season three of The Mandalorian was coming in February 2023. Those in attendance, like TMS’s Rachel Leishman and Brittany Knupper, already got to see footage from season three!

I saw footage from The Mandalorian season 3 😏 — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) May 26, 2022

One new 2023 show announced on day one included an original series starring Jude Law called Star Wars: Skeleton Crew. Event organizers revealed no plot details, but the official description read, “[Skelaton Crew] takes place during the post-Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian.”

Indiana Jones

It couldn’t have been that surprising to see Harrison Ford there, considering Star Wars’ Han Solo is one of his iconic roles. However, everyone was excited to learn that the next Indiana Jones film (that’s number five, if you’re keeping track at home) will also have iconic composer John Williams returning to score the film. This year also marks Williams’ 90th birthday, so, of course, a live orchestra played a melody of his music. Williams composed the main themes for Harry Potter, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, and more, creating some of the most recognizable scores in movie history. Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag) and Ford are starring in the next installment, coming summer 2023.

Willow

A trailer dropped for the sequel series to George Lucas’ 1988 dark fantasy film Willow. The film will star new and returning cast members, including Warwick Davis, Erin Kellyman, Rosabell Laurenti Sellers, Tony Revolori, Ellie Bamber, Dempsey Bryk, Ruby Cruz, Amar Chadha-Patel, and more! Many cast members came on stage to hype up excitement for this show coming late November 30.

