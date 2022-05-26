‘Star Wars: Andor’ Release Date Revealed in New Trailer!

Just a few hours ago and in tandem with Disney’s Star Wars Celebration Day in Anaheim, California, Disney+ released the trailer for the next major Star Wars project. After Obi-Wan Kenobi (which is six episodes and premieres May 17), we’ll be getting Star Wars: Andor as a new addition to Star Wars’ live-action TV offerings. Taking place approximately five years before the events of my favorite Star Wars movie, Rogue One (2016), Andor follows a rebel spy, Cassian Andor, in his formative years—a man who’s been fighting since he was six years old. When we meet him in Rogue One, he is already captain, so here we see how he became an integral member of the team that would later steal the Death Star plans.

While he isn’t as visible in the trailer, it sounds like Diego Luna is narrating it. In a featurette for Rogue One called Cassian – The Spy, Luna explained, “He represented ‘the people.’ A regular guy. There’s nothing heroic about him but that. Which is that we can all be heroes. […] I always thought of Cassian like that. Like he could be one of my friends that suddenly you turn and you go ‘Oh my God, he decided to do something.'”

In addition to Luna co-producing and returning to play Cassian, Genevieve O’Reilly is returning as Mon Mothma, and Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Other names billed include Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna, and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

When does the first episode drop?

The first season will contain 12 episodes, meaning we’ll get three months of more Star Wars! The first episode drops Wednesday, August 31, 2022. If it’s anything like previous Disney+ shows, this means a midnight drop, so you may need to sacrifice sleep or avoid spoilers like a Stormtrooper avoiding landing their shot.

