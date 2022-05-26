The First Teaser Trailer For Star Wars Series ‘Andor’ Is Here

Andor, the Star Wars prequel series to Rogue One that follows Diego Luna’s character Cassian Andor, just dropped its first teaser trailer. Feast your eyes upon our first real look at our beloved Rebel captain Cassian in action since Rogue One came out in 2016 and left us crying in the movie theater with its tragic yet triumphant conclusion.

Here’s the official summary that arrived with the trailer:

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Andor looks absolutely gorgeous, evocative, and nail-biting, and it’s hard not to be swept up in the narrative we see here. It also feels very of the moment, ending with the quote: “People are standing up. That’s what a reckoning sounds like.” In addition to the always-fantastic Luna, Andor is set to feature a stellar cast that includes Stellan Skarsgård, Forest Whitaker, Adria Arjona, Fiona Shaw, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, and Genevieve O’Reilly. The series, which is described as a spy thriller, makes its debut on Disney+ sometime in the summer of 2022.

[UPDATE] Disney has released some stunning key art that also reveals the release date for Andor will be August 31st, 2022:

(images: Disney/Lucasfilm)

