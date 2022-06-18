‘Star Trek’s’ Latest Baddie Says We Need Trans Villains Too!

Jesse James Keitel (Queer as Folk) has joined Paramount+’s ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ as new nonbinary character Dr. Aspen. The trans actress joined the series this week as a former Starfleet counselor whose experiences on the Federation border prompted them to shift careers and work as a humanitarian aid worker. Dr. Aspen also forms a connection to Spock (Ethan Peck). Keitel’s first episode, “The Serene Squall”, was helmed by trans director Sydney Freeland (Reservation Dogs). Keitel previously broke ground as the first openly trans series regular on primetime network TV in the ABC series Big Sky.

So shook to be part of the @StarTrek family! An ACTUAL life long dream come true 🥹🚀😈 #StrangeNewWorlds https://t.co/kjnm22o2Ly — Jesse James Keitel 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JesseJKeitel) June 7, 2022

The Star Trek franchise is no stranger to LGBTQ+ representation, featuring queer characters and relationships across several series. Star Trek: Discovery won Outstanding Drama Series at last year’s GLAAD Awards. The series featured the first openly gay couple in Star Trek history in Lt. Commander Paul Stamets (Anthony Rapp) and Dr. Hugh Culber (Wilson Cruz). And Discovery made history yet again by casting their first non-binary actor Blu del Barrio, who plays human/joined Trill hybrid Adira, and the first openly trans actor Ian Alexander, who plays Adira’s former partner Gray. They play the first non-binary and trans characters in Star Trek history. We’ve also seen queer couples in Picard, which saw a romance between Raffi Musiker (Michelle Hurd) and Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan).

***Spoilers for Episode 7 of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’***

But Dr. Aspen isn’t all that they seem, as they reveal themselves to be Captain Angel, who is married to Sybok, Spock’s Vulcan half-brother. Captain Angel hijacks the USS Enterprise and reveals themselves to be, as Keitel describes, “fifty shades of chaos.” Keitel discussed her character’s turn in an interview with Screen Rant, saying “It was so fun. I felt like I got to play two different characters with them. I got to play someone who was really sweet and getting to know them. I was welcomed onto the ship as a crew member. And then I got to turn it all around and really take control. [Angel] was the chaotic dom that we all wanna see in the world. [Laughs]”.

On Twitter, Keitel discussed playing a non-binary villain and the importance of trans and NB characters playing a range of roles. She tweeted, “Trans people have a complicated history with tv/ film — but at a time when trans women are constantly vilified, mocked & legislated against IRL, I take pride in flipping the script. Cis actors get to play every shade of good & evil — let us do the same!”

Trans people have a complicated history with tv/ film — but at a time when trans women are constantly vilified, mocked & legislated against IRL, I take pride in flipping the script. Cis actors get to play every shade of good & evil — let us do the same! 😈🏳️‍⚧️☠️🏴‍☠️ #StrangeNewWorlds pic.twitter.com/UUbAlP37zT — Jesse James Keitel 🏳️‍⚧️ (@JesseJKeitel) June 17, 2022

Many fans responded by celebrating Keitel’s role and the expanding world of trans representation:

After decades of trans women finding themselves relegated to playing hookers, dead bodies, and the dead bodies of hookers, I relish Captain Angel. She knows who she is, what she wants, and is uncompromising in her aspirations.



Also, have you seen those costumes? I mean GOD DAMN! https://t.co/xzChFrL46B — Lina Morgan 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AlinaIsYou) June 17, 2022

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ is currently streaming on Paramount+.

