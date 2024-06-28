‘Star Trek Prodigy’ Season 2 To Premiere in July 2024 Following Netflix Revival

Made to target young audiences, the Hageman brothers’ Star Trek Prodigy season 1 was a major success, with its second season set to premiere this year.

Season 2 of the series will be available to stream on Netflix from Monday, July 1, 2024. Like the first season, the sophomore season will have 20 episodes, all of which will be released by the streamer in one go. Star Trek Prodigy season 2 has already premiered in France, where it arrived on france.tv in March 2024.

Despite positive critical reception and winning an award at the 2022 Children’s and Family Emmy Awards, the series was in danger of being discontinued forever, as it was one of the shows Paramount canceled and removed from their streaming service in June 2023 as a part of their cost-cutting efforts. The other casualties included Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, The Game, and Queen of the Universe.

However, Netflix stepped in as the savior in October 2023, picking up the show for the US and major international territories in a deal with CBS. Some of the major regions where the show is not available on Netflix are Canada, where CTV.ca and the CTV app are the official carriers, and in European regions where SkyShowtime owns the rights: the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, the Nordic region, and central and eastern Europe.

The series will see the return of the lead cast from season 1, with Kate Mulgrew reprising the role of Kathryn Janeway. Brett Gray stars as Dal R’El, Ella Purnell as Gwyn, Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog, Angus Imrie as Zero, and Dee Bradley Baker as Murf. Joining them are Jimmi Simpson as Drednok and John Noble as Diviner, and guest stars Jameela Jamil, Jason Alexander, and Daveed Diggs.

The second season of the animated series will be based on the young crew’s efforts to “earn” the ship they stole in season 1, as per the creators. The crew is also likely to venture on a quest to find the original owner of the USS Protostar, with their mentor, Admiral Janeway, present to aid them in their mission.

