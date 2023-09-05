Get Ready for ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 4

After the success of Star Trek: Lower Deck‘s live-action crossover in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Lower Decks returns once again to animated form. Lower Decks chronicles the misadventures of the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos approximately a century after the events of Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: The Original Series, and roughly around the same time as Star Trek: The Next Generation. As the first full-fledged half-hour Star Trek comedy series, and the franchise’s second animated outing, Lower Decks provides a fresh, fun, and hilarious look at the day-to-day grind of Starfleet’s lower-level crew members.

If you’re looking forward to the continued hijinks of Mariner, Boimler, and co., there’s not much longer to wait. Here’s everything you need to know about Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4.

When will Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 release?

Lower Decks‘ fourth season is set to debut on Paramount+ in the U.S. and the U.K. on Thursday, September 7, 2023—the day before this year’s fourth annual Star Trek Day celebration. The season will kick off with a two-episode premiere, after which one episode will air a week. In total, Lower Decks season 4 will have 10 episodes, as all previous seasons of the show have had so far.

What will Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4 be about?

An official synopsis for the new season of Lower Decks reads:

“In season four of Star Trek: Lower Decks, an unknown force is destroying starships and threatening galactic peace. Luckily, the crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos isn’t important enough for stuff like that! Instead, Ensigns Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, Rutherford and Provisional Ensign T’Lyn are keeping up with their Starfleet duties, avoiding malevolent computers, and getting stuck in a couple caves — all while encountering new and classic aliens along the way.”

The Cerritos’ ensigns will also be “challenged in new ways and given new learning opportunities, while also learning they’ll be ‘lower decks’ for a long time to come.”

Good to know some things never change. If you want to know more, you can read The Mary Sue‘s official review of Lower Decks season 4, and watch the latest trailer for Star Trek: Lower Decks‘ upcoming season below.

Will the cast return for Star Trek: Lower Decks season 4?

The entire voice cast is set to return for Lower Decks season 4, including Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign D’Vana Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Sam Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O’Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T’Ana. Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid were the only actors to reprise their Lower Decks roles in live-action for the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds crossover—Boimler even got to keep his purple hair.

In other exciting news, Star Trek: Lower Decks has already been renewed for a fifth 10-episode season. Thankfully, it seems like the comical adventures of Mariner and her friends will continue for the foreseeable future.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

