Get Ready for the Best ‘Star Trek’ Day Celebrations!

The fourth annual Star Trek Day celebrations are coming our way on September 8! Hosted by Commander Jack Ransom himself, Jerry O’Connell, the celebration will include a special program that features some of our favorite actors from the world of Star Trek coming together to talk about this exciting new era of Starfleet!

The trailer for the “Biggest Party in the Galaxy” includes games for fans of the franchise, a look back at some of the wildest moments in Star Trek history, and more to celebrate the world that Gene Roddenberry created. Personally, I hope there is a ranking of all the times that James T. Kirk’s shirt got ripped off or a ranking of how Riker sat in a chair, but hey, maybe that’s just my own personal way of celebrating Star Trek Day.

September 8 marks the 57th anniversary of the premiere of Star Trek: The Original Series, which first debuted on NBC in 1966. The press release for the event reads, “On that day, STAR TREK creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance, and hope. Fifty-seven years later, Paramount honors this important day and the franchise’s enduring legacy by providing fans with memorable ways to enjoy and celebrate all things STAR TREK.“

A day filled with favorites talking about all things Trek while playing games? That sounds like a perfect celebration. This is a big time for Star Trek, as cast members have been hitting the picket lines for the SAG-AFTRA/WGA strikes. Boimler is out on the lines with Spock and Mariner?!

It’s unclear if any cast members will be involved in the special, considering that SAG-AFTRA and WGA are still on strike. It’s important to remember that we wouldn’t have this beloved franchise were it not for the actors, writers, and other creatives working behind the scenes to craft this galaxy of compelling stories.

Strange New Worlds hits CBS

Star Trek Day also leads to the release of the first two episodes of Strange New Worlds on CBS. All the new Star Trek series are exclusive to Paramount+, so this marks the first time SNW will be available on network television. If you haven’t watched Discovery, you can still jump into Strange New Worlds because the only information you really need to know is that Pike knows about the Menagerie.

Granted, people should go back and watch Discovery to see the growth of Spock’s relationship to his sister, Michael Burnham. But hey, CBS doesn’t have Discovery at the ready yet. Having Star Trek Day in the middle of the strikes is admittedly a little complicated. But celebrating your love of Trek, watching the show on CBS (so our favorites can get their residual checks), and supporting the actors and writers who bring Trek to life is important too.

We wouldn’t have Star Trek without the writers and actors. That’s something we always need to remember.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

