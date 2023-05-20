Squee With Me at This Glimpse of Live-Action Mariner and Boimler on ‘Strange New Worlds’

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds received praise from critics and fans alike right out of the gate. So has Star Trek: Lower Decks which, as I said in my piece listing my Essential Star Trek episodes, isn’t just great “for an animated series.” It’s one of the best Star Trek series, period.

Naturally, we’re very excited for the upcoming Strange New Worlds/Lower Decks live-action crossover episode when SNW season 2 premieres on June 15. But I got even more excited when I caught a glimpse of live-action Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome) and Bradward Boimler (Jack Quaid) in a screenshot from the episode!

A teaser is out there!

As reported by Collider, Canadian streaming service Crave released a 5-second teaser for the SNW/LD crossover where we see live-action Mariner and Boimler standing on a transporter pad alongside Capt. Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) and Chief Security Officer La’an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong).

While the teaser is no longer available online, screencaps were taken, and you can see one such screencap thanks to the Star Trek Appreciation Society on Facebook.

My first question? Where’s Boimler’s purple hair?!?

What else do we know?

The Star Trek Appreciation Society post also highlights the title of episode 7 of the upcoming season of SNW. As anyone who loves LD knows, Commander Ransom refers to anyone from Kirk’s time as “TOS,” or “Those Old Scientists.” That happens to be the title of season 2, episode 7, likely making it the highly-anticipated crossover episode.

As TMS‘ Lauren Coates reported in her piece on Star Trek’s SDCC panel last year, “the cast of Strange New Worlds will be lending their voices (and possibly more?) to a special animated crossover episode with Lower Decks.”

The episode will be directed by Trek staple Jonathan Frakes, and will not only feature live-action LD characters, but animated SNW characters, too!

We know nothing about the plot, or how the heck people centuries apart (and from different mediums? Universes?) will interact, but it’ll be great to experience these two great tastes tasting great together!

