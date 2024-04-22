Having established itself as one of the premiere sci-fi TV shows around, Star Trek:Discovery has been praised for forging its own path and character development. With four episodes of season 5 out, fans are looking forward to the events of the fifth episode.

Star Trek:Discovery season 5 episode 5 will release on Thursday, April 25, 2024. As per the synopsis, Captain Burnham and Book will travel in extra dimensional space with the objective of finding the next clue to the location of the Progenitors’ power, while Rayner begins his first mission as the commander of the USS Discovery.

Created by Bryan Fuller and Alex Kurtzman, Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jason Isaacs, Wilson Cruz, Anson Mount, and David Ajala in key roles across the five seasons. The show was announced in November 2015, providing respite to millions of Star Trek fans, who were made to wait 12 years for a new series after Star Trek: Enterprise concluded in 2005. The fifth season will be the final one of the series, as confirmed by lead star Martin-Green in March of last year.

Star Trek:Discovery follows the events that take place a decade before Star Trek: The Original Series, which is based in the 23rd century. By the end of the second season, the crew of the starship Discovery travels to the 32nd century, which becomes the setting for the rest of the show. Michael Burnham (Martin-Green) is the central character of the show; her court-martial and subsequent exploits as a member of Discovery become the crux of the now-Paramount+-produced TV series.

The show has had its own share of problems at different points; Bryan Fuller’s exit in the initial stages due to creative differences was one of them. His replacements, Gretchen J. Berg and Aaron Haberts, were then fired during the second season, with Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise taking over by the start of the third. Production costs of the show are quite high, with each episode approximately costing between $8 and $8.5 million.

Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream on Paramount+.

