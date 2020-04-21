Stanley Tucci Made Us Thirsty … With His Martini Making Ability!

Ever asked yourself how you would feel about Stanley Tucci saying “sweet vermouth”? Well, he heard our silent prayers and decided to make a martini in a very tight black shirt. So yes, the unexplainable thirst that many of us have for Stanley Tucci rages on, now supplemented by liquor. This time, Stanley Tucci thirst comes with lessons that can help us towards our bartending license, so at least there’s that.

A video started to make waves on Twitter that showed Tucci in a black shirt and his signature glasses while making a martini with a large orange slice. Truly, this seems like a dream domestic situation, if you’re asking me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanley Tucci (@stanleytucci) on Apr 20, 2020 at 11:04am PDT

I thank the gods because I had no idea Stanley Tucci had an Instagram account until this video made the rounds on Twitter yesterday. Shared by Rachael Conrad, she just wanted to bless our Twitter feeds. But because of quarantine, our normal, manageable thirst for Stanley Tucci is … apparently, dialed up to an eleven.

May this video of Stanley Tucci doing a cocktail masterclass be a blessing upon your twitter feed. pic.twitter.com/62R1TjsAqA — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 21, 2020

Even Conrad was surprised by the response to her sharing the video.

I knew everyone that was thirsty for Tucci but I didn’t know y’all were this *thirsty* — Nerd Girl Says (@Rachael_Conrad) April 21, 2020

But then again … can you blame us all? Tucci was wearing a belt while inside.

I mean… the man is wearing actual pants. And a belt. And is making a Negroni. And he’s Stanley Tucci. I mean… — Issa López (@IssitaLopez) April 21, 2020

I was not prepared for the arms. — Geek Girl Diva (@geekgirldiva) April 21, 2020

If we can all just livestream Stanley Tucci mixing drinks we can make it through November — Realy Good Writor (@annoyingworld) April 21, 2020

everybody – literally every single adult human in the world – would fuck stanley tucci and if they say otherwise they’re lying https://t.co/sPpzUjBD5T — Jenna Guillaume⁷ (@JennaGuillaume) April 21, 2020

An Ode to Stanley Tucci’s Forearms When Stanley’s cooking dinner

his sleeves get in the way.

But when he rolls them up

it makes us feel some kind of way. It’s not just that they’re hairy,

or muscular, or tan.

It’s all these things and more

that give us no choice but to stan. pic.twitter.com/tm0uIDx1aF — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci making you a Negroni but with 350% more of Tucci’s arms and smile pic.twitter.com/ZLvxcX7r0v — graham ross techler (@gr8h8m_t3chl3r) April 21, 2020

women only want one thing and its stanley tucci patiently making a cocktail and explaining each step as he does so — Tilly Steele (@TillySteele) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci and Jeff Goldblum should have a show where they make cocktails and sing/play piano. https://t.co/22KgCXHhWx — Indomitable Wisdom (@alyse_wisdom) April 21, 2020

Nothing — and I mean nothing — has soothed me in the last six weeks quite like the way Stanley Tucci making a “Negroni” on Instagram has. pic.twitter.com/LzlbE3iJWL — Mark McDevitt (@MarkTMcDevitt) April 21, 2020

Lol saw someone trying to be like “he’s not making the cocktail correctly” Sir, Stanley Tucci could serve me wine and tell me it’s butter and I would gladly obey his instruction. https://t.co/8Nlerhfzz4 — Rachael Krishna (@RachaelKrishna) April 21, 2020

I want Stanley Tucci to manhandle me the way he slams down his cocktail ingredients pic.twitter.com/W9Fg3YCQOV — James Besanvalle (@JamesBesanvalle) April 21, 2020

Stanley Tucci is such a fancy person. Like that video going around seems so fancy for just being at home. Like he’s wearing a whole belt indoors! A belt! — (@thetrudz) April 21, 2020

Even Chris Evans couldn’t help but chime in to share his love of Stanley Tucci in the midst of this thirsty craze.

I. Love. Stanley. Tucci. On some(most) days after we finished filming on the first Captain America movie, Stanley would make us martinis in his trailer. He’s an absolute gem. However cool, fun, witty, and charming you think he is, double it and you’re halfway there. https://t.co/mEJzuV8oAH — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 21, 2020

The facts are these: Stanley Tucci making a martini has helped give many of us something to look forward to in these dark times. Meaning we’re hoping he’ll post more to get us through this trying time.

(image: Screen Gems)

