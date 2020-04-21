comScore

Stanley Tucci Made Us Thirsty … With His Martini Making Ability!

By Rachel LeishmanApr 21st, 2020, 12:45 pm

Stanley Tucci in Easy A

Ever asked yourself how you would feel about Stanley Tucci saying “sweet vermouth”? Well, he heard our silent prayers and decided to make a martini in a very tight black shirt. So yes, the unexplainable thirst that many of us have for Stanley Tucci rages on, now supplemented by liquor. This time, Stanley Tucci thirst comes with lessons that can help us towards our bartending license, so at least there’s that.

A video started to make waves on Twitter that showed Tucci in a black shirt and his signature glasses while making a martini with a large orange slice. Truly, this seems like a dream domestic situation, if you’re asking me.

 

I thank the gods because I had no idea Stanley Tucci had an Instagram account until this video made the rounds on Twitter yesterday. Shared by Rachael Conrad, she just wanted to bless our Twitter feeds. But because of quarantine, our normal, manageable thirst for Stanley Tucci is … apparently, dialed up to an eleven.

Even Conrad was surprised by the response to her sharing the video.

But then again … can you blame us all? Tucci was wearing a belt while inside.

Even Chris Evans couldn’t help but chime in to share his love of Stanley Tucci in the midst of this thirsty craze.

The facts are these: Stanley Tucci making a martini has helped give many of us something to look forward to in these dark times. Meaning we’re hoping he’ll post more to get us through this trying time.

