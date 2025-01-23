Stanley fans rave over ‘vibrant and cute’ cups: Where to buy new Barbie tumbler before it’s sold out

Stanley is celebrating Barbie’s 65th anniversary in the best way they know how—Barbie-themed Stanley Cups. There are seven different styles of cups fans can get their hands on, from Barbie to Ken, and they are the perfect tumblers to keep you hydrated! Keep reading to see how you can buy all seven cups before they sell out.

Stanley x Barbie ’60s Twist ‘N Turn Quencher

This 40oz Barbie-themed tumbler features a tangerine lid and an ombre effect around the bottle with Barbies dancing on the front. It also comes with stickers that you can put on your cup. If you love a pop of color, you’re going to love this vibrant Stanley Cup!

“As always, Stanley delivers on both quality for keeping a drink ice cold for 2 days, and looking good while doing so. I love the colors and the classic Barbie figures pictured around the tumbler. I get a lot of compliments on it.” Verified Amazon review

Stanley x Barbie ’80s Rocker Quencher

The ’80s Rocker Quencher is a 40oz tumbler featuring blue, pink, and purple retro star graphics around the cup. This cup pays homage to the rocker dolls released in the ’80s!

“It’s vibrant and cute as advertised. There’s stickers that you can add to your cup. May not seem like a big deal, but I think it’s a nice little detail. All cups in this collection are 40oz! Very verrryyyyy tall and stands out.” Verified Amazon review

Stanley x Barbie Icon Quencher

The Icon is a Barbie classic! The 40oz cup features the classic Barbie pink with the Barbie writing on the front. If you love the color pink, you’re sure to love this tumbler.

“First and foremost, I am such a Barbie fanatic. Its everything a girl/woman could’ve dreamed of…pure LOVE AND HAPPINESS! ❤️ Best experience ever!!!!” Verified Amazon review

Stanley x Barbie ’80s Western Ken Quencher

This one is for the mojo dojo casa house guys! This all-black cup features a print that appears as embroidery on the original Western Ken doll’s shirt, along with a brown lid and straw.

“This is so special, my favorite one is the classic Barbie one because it has all my favorite colors plus a little bit more but the Ken one screams Luxury and High fashion.” Verified Amazon review

Stanley x Barbie 1959 Original Quencher

This Stanley Cup is throwing it back to the beginning, honoring Barbie’s vintage chevron bathing suit from 1959. It’s black and white with a blue handle, featuring white and blue sunglasses—perfect for the summertime.

“Water stays cold for 5+ hours even close to the heat in the car. Very special gift or just to use it for yourself, it’s my favorite possession now ?? It comes with stickers!!” Verified Amazon review

Stanley x Barbie ’80s Dynamite Quencher

The theme with most of these Stanley x Barbie cups is paying homage to the ’70s and ’80s. This one features bright pink and orange colors with exploding graphics around the cup, including a disco ball!

“This cup is adorable and quickly became my favorite to use. It holds ice just as well as the rest of my Stanley’s. However is a bit more light weight feeling than my matte Stanley’s. I love the fact it comes in 30 oz. For anyone considering this as your first Stanley (or just another one to buy in general) I seriously can’t recommend it enough.” Verified Amazon review

Stanley x Barbie ’70s Superstar Quencher

The ’70s-inspired Barbie Stanley Cup features your favorite Barbie pink along with gold stars and glitter plastered around the cup. If you love to stand out, then this one is for you.

“My inner child is screaming and feels so heard by this collab. Love the glitter, the color of the straw and lid. The sparkle and obviously the Barbie theme.” Verified Amazon review

