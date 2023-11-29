Spotify Wrapped ‘Something Went Wrong’ Error Explained

Spotify Wrapped 2023 is finally ready to tell you what your annual playlists mean. As excited users try to get their personalized Wrapped results, many are getting a “something went wrong” error.

All year, Spotify users have awaited their Spotify Wrapped information, which details what you’ve been listening to for the year. That includes your top five artists, top five songs, total minutes on Spotify, and what musical genre you prefer. Most millennials will just get variations of the stuff we listened to in high school. Those mix CDs we used to burn from illegally downloaded music have followed us into the digital age. Some people joke that Spotify Wrapped just calls out how many times they’ve listened to a depressing song. That’s okay! We’ve all been there.

As we are in the last part of 2023, Spotify enthusiasts have been wanting their Wrapped results. Now that the time is finally here, many people can’t get their Wrapped results, only an error that says “something went wrong.” So what does that mean and when can you get your actual information?

What is wrong with Spotify Wrapped?

Spotify Wrapped for 2023 went live on November 29. A huge wave of Spotify users around the world are all trying to get their Wrapped info to analyze and post all over social media all at once, and this onslaught on the Spotify server has caused an overload. Many users are able to get their results, while others can’t even load the site.

Essentially, the sheer amount of users overwhelmed the site. If you are one of the unlucky folks to get the error code, just wait for a bit and try again later. When the traffic diminishes on the site, the errors should all clear up on theirn own. Hopefully, you can get your Spotify Wrapped before the new year.

