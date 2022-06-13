‘Spider-Verse’ 2: Release Date, Cast, Characters, Villain, and More

Directors Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson shared 15 minutes of the long-awaited Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at an Annecy International Animation Festival presentation. There, we finally got a look at the film’s big bad—The Spot.

Meet The Spot, Miles Morales's most formidable foe yet. 🕳 Voiced by Jason Schwartzman, see him in action in Spider-Man: Across the #SpiderVerse, exclusively in movie theaters June 2, 2023. pic.twitter.com/1aAmMjMcpX — Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse (@SpiderVerse) June 13, 2022

“For those who are not hardcore canon nerds, The Spot is one of the deepest cuts in Spider-Man’s rogue gallery,” said co-director Powers, as reported by Variety. “But he has a super-power that really excited our entire team: His entire body is covered in little interdimensional portals that can send him anywhere he wants to go.”

“We thought it would be really cool if the portals felt like living ink that had spilled or splattered on the comic artist’s drawing,” Powers continued. “His very simple power provided endless exciting challenges and permutations for our team.” Jason Schwartzman will voice The Spot. Returning will be Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), along with new heroes from across the Spider-Verse, like Spider-Man 2099 (Oscar Isaac) and Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman (Issa Rae).

Who is the The Spot? Created by writer Al Milgrom and artist Herb Trimpe, The Spot was scientist working for the Kingpin named Dr. Jonathan Ohnn. Ohnn wanted to mimic the transportation powers of the superhero Cloak (from Cloak and Dagger). He succeeded creating a solid black circular portal, and that became his access to “The Spotworld.” With his abilities he can control and manipulate the warps to almost any degree he wishes. He’s like a living game of portal.

We will see how it comes together June 2, 2023.

