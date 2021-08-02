Toys for our favorite properties love to give us an inside look at the upcoming storylines and characters we may see, especially with a pandemic messing up all kinds of product tie-in schedules, and now, a Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler may have just come in the form of toy marketing. And there’s a sinister twist to it … This is a reference to the Sinister Six, which would make my head explode.

Among new figures in the Marvel Studios Spider-Man toy line (there’s no No Way Home label on them, though they appear to be part of Marvel’s promised No Way Home-timed wave of Spidey toys), there is a toy that features the updated Iron Spider suit that we know will make an appearance in the movie, but Peter Parker may be getting more than he’s bargaining for, Although, when isn’t Peter Parker dealing with too much on this plate?

Entertainment Earth’s pre-order product listing for the six-inch figures is as follows:

“Swing into terror with the Spider-Man: No Way Home 6-Inch Action Figures! With lots of articulation and potentially multiversal consequences, each figure draws its inspiration from the movie – and potentially other movies too!”

The interesting part of the listing is, as ComicBook.com writes: “The set, which includes Spider-Man: Far From Home villain Mysterio and a Spider-Man figure clad in the new gold-embellished Iron Spider suit from No Way Home, features ‘web slingers and sinister people’: a basic figure ‘Pioneer,’ a basic figure ‘Explorer,’ a basic figure ‘Thunder,’ and a basic figure ‘Spy’ (all subject to change).”

If this were any other hero and any other toy, I wouldn’t think twice about that phrasing, but saying “sinister” around anything to do with Peter Parker feels like a hint that we’re in for a treat with six of Spidey’s most notorious villains, whether Sony intended to let us know or not. The figure names for those not yet fully revealed certainly sound like placeholders that are meant to hide spoilers, and while Entertainment Earth’s listing text isn’t part of the official toy line, it feels like whoever wrote it may know what’s coming when the rest of the figures are revealed—and even if they don’t, there’s certainly something being deliberately hidden about these other figures.

What we do (think we) know about Spider-Man: No Way Home so far is that there are at least two villains coming Peter Parker’s way, two of whom are members of the Sinister Six, with rumors that Willem Dafoe is also returning as the Green Goblin.

Now, with both Jamie Foxx as Electro and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock joining the cast, it wouldn’t be a shock if they did do a Sinister Six movie—especially given the fact that Peter Parker has already faced off against Vulture (Michael Keaton) and Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just bring in Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman from Spider-Man 3, and we have a party!

Prior to No Way Home, a lot of the complaints about Tom Holland’s Spider-Man were that he didn’t have a movie just his own, where he was Spider-Man doing Spider-Man things. While I disagree, I think if this little nod to the Sinister Six is even somewhat true, we’re going to get a perfect Spider-Man movie for Tom Holland with this one.

All we need is Zendaya’s MJ to lie down with Peter in a spiderweb at one point and call him Tiger, and we’ll have reached peak Spidey content.

No Way Home is still a bit of a mystery, but the more I “learn” about it, the more I’m excited, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for my boy on the run.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]