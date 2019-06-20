Spider-Man: Far From Home Reactions: “Shocking” Moments, Lots of Fun, and Peter Parker Still the Very Best Boy

As an emotional person, I find myself crying over Peter Parker most days, but especially now that I know that Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home does my favorite web-slinging boy justice! Look, so many of us grew up watching as Spider-Man protected New York, and we have a lot of feelings about Peter Parker and his ability to have a balanced life and succeed at being a hero.

While the MCU has done a great job with his character (in fact, Tom Holland is my favorite movie Spidey), we still haven’t seen a great deal of him, so to know that his second foray in the MCU is a hit has me crying. The initial reviews are pretty straightforward: Spider-Man: Far From Home is a fun follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, and Peter Parker is adorable.

#SpiderManFarFromHome is funny, exciting, romantic, goofy & follows HOMECOMING in being this brilliant ground-level look at Spidey’s world & how the events of #AvengersEndgame impacted everyday life. Lots of twists & turns, plus some adorable summer romances, too. I’m a big fan pic.twitter.com/NUX0f8YFM0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P’s emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. 💕 Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

Ok friends. #SpiderManFarFromHome is jaw dropping. First half is a lot of fun, coasting on the good vibes of the HOMECOMING cast. But that second half is EXTRAORDINARY, delivering the BEST Spidey action ever. Most SHOCKING ending in a Spider-Man movie ever. Fans will flip out! pic.twitter.com/VcZR3egUWs — Sean O’Connell (@Sean_OConnell) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome had the difficult task of following two epic Avengers movies AND Spider-Verse and succeeds by telling a smaller, classical story about Peter Parker caught between what he wants and what responsibility demands. Pure cat(spider)nip for Spidey fans like me. pic.twitter.com/G2a4p6YhAr — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 19, 2019

I had a big dumb smile on my face through all of #SpiderManFarFromHome. It makes for a lovely companion piece to Endgame, but it’s also a top-notch Peter story. Oh, and Jake Gyllenhaal is clearly having the time of his LIFE. — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) June 19, 2019

A reaction tweet: #SpiderManFarFromHome is wonderful. It’s funny and clever and filled with smart twists. (It also made me have incredibly visceral memories of class trips of yore.) I didn’t leave the theater sad! I am not worried about superheroes’ emotional states! Zendaya!! — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far from Home is an extremely fun, cleverly executed, and frequently hilarious culmination of the MCU’s wall-crawler’s journey so far. Some very sweet moments, sly commentary and deft action set-pieces throughout #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/5sAmxh4E3p — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 19, 2019

And on top of that “shocking” ending, it sounds like Marvel’s return to post-credits scenes is not one to be missed—and an extra reason to be careful about avoiding spoilers!

I can’t stress this enough: stay all the way through the credits for #FarFromHome!!! There’s a couple of brilliant sequences waiting for you! Dodge #SpiderMan spoilers as best you can!! pic.twitter.com/vhiJcMwzF1 — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

To be honest, I’m seeing the movie soon, and I’ve never been more excited to go to something. I love Peter Parker and am so proud of this boy for becoming the hero that he was always destined to be!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

