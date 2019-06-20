comScore Spider-Man: Far From Home Reactions: "Shocking" Moments, Lots of Fun! | The Mary Sue
Spider-Man: Far From Home Reactions: “Shocking” Moments, Lots of Fun, and Peter Parker Still the Very Best Boy

June 20th, 2019

As an emotional person, I find myself crying over Peter Parker most days, but especially now that I know that Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home does my favorite web-slinging boy justice! Look, so many of us grew up watching as Spider-Man protected New York, and we have a lot of feelings about Peter Parker and his ability to have a balanced life and succeed at being a hero.

While the MCU has done a great job with his character (in fact, Tom Holland is my favorite movie Spidey), we still haven’t seen a great deal of him, so to know that his second foray in the MCU is a hit has me crying. The initial reviews are pretty straightforward: Spider-Man: Far From Home is a fun follow-up to Avengers: Endgame, and Peter Parker is adorable.

And on top of that “shocking” ending, it sounds like Marvel’s return to post-credits scenes is not one to be missed—and an extra reason to be careful about avoiding spoilers!

To be honest, I’m seeing the movie soon, and I’ve never been more excited to go to something. I love Peter Parker and am so proud of this boy for becoming the hero that he was always destined to be!

