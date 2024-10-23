Spider-Man fans, don’t give up hope (According to Tom Holland)

There is a curse when it comes to Spider-Man. After the Sam Raimi trilogy came out in the early 2000s, fans waited for a Spider-Man 4 with Tobey Maguire that never came. Then Andrew Garfield’s films were cut off after the second film. We hoped Tom Holland would be different.

After Spider-Man: No Way Home, we worried that we wouldn’t see Holland take on Peter Parker again. As someone who thinks he is the best Spider-Man and Peter Parker combo, I didn’t want that to be his last outing as our Friendly Neighborhood guy. Luckily, Holland isn’t going anywhere. At least not according to him.

He has been a busy man, starting a new non-alcoholic beer company and during a recent interview on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Holland was asked point blank about a fourth movie for his Spider-Man. Holland joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War and has since had three stand alone movies and a number of roles in larger Marvel films.

Host Jimmy Fallon asked because he said his kids love Holland’s Spider-Man but asked if Holland could confirm on The Tonight Show whether or not he will get to make a Spider-Man 4. “It’s happening,” Holland said. “Next summer, we start shooting. Everything is good to go. We’re nearly there, super exciting. I can’t wait.”

It is exciting to have a confirmed filming date since for months, it has just been that they were working on it. We don’t know yet if this will continue the “home” theme the first three movies had or what it entails but my boy is coming back to me!

Let him stay in New York this time

I love Holland’s trilogy a lot. While many fans were angry that he spent one movie completely away from New York City and then another dealing with multiverse things, I think that all three are a perfect origin for his Peter Parker. He had to have those moments, he had to say goodbye to Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), and he had to be alone in order to be the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man we needed.

But now that he is broke and in New York alone, I want this fourth movie to be a run of the mill Spider-Man movie. That’s why I loved Spider-Man: Homecoming so much. We saw this kid struggle to take on the mantle he was giving himself and he slowly found what being Spider-Man meant to him. Both Far From Home and No Way Home had Holland’s Peter dealing with legacy and now I want to see what he does on his own without a support system.

I’d love to go back to Spidey’s roots. Let Holland take some pictures of Spider-Man, show my the Daily Bugle. We have a great opportunity to take Spider-Man and Peter Parker back to his roots and to see what Tom Holland does with it. I hope that happens and we get to have our Queens boy swinging back into action.

