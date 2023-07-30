Now that it has been two months since Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swung into theaters, viewers might be wondering when it will swing on to Netflix. With the rise of streaming and the inflating theater prices, it’s not surprising that some viewers are waiting for the film to arrive on streaming before watching it. Additionally, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is the kind of film that fans are going to be itching to watch repeatedly, thanks to numerous Easter eggs and rumors of there being multiple versions of the film. Meanwhile, those with Netflix subscriptions can rest assured that the movie will be coming to their platform first.

Back in 2021, Netflix signed a deal with Sony, giving Netflix exclusive rights to stream Sony’s theatrical releases in its pay-1 window. So viewers can expect Sony films to land on Netflix first after an exclusive theatrical window. The deal began last year and has seen films like Morbius, 65, and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile move to the streamer after their theatrical premieres. However, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be one of the biggest films to arrive on the platform, with its stellar commercial and critical performance.

When will Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse start streaming?

(Sony Pictures Animation)

Netflix has not confirmed exactly when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will arrive, but it will likely be in either November or December 2023. When Netflix and Sony first signed the deal, it was reported that Netflix would receive Sony’s films about six months after their theatrical premieres. In reality, the number of months it takes has fluctuated depending on a film’s success. Films like 65 and Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile arrived within under four months. But considering Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse‘s success, it’s expected it will use up all or almost all of that six-month window. Hopefully, the film will hit Netflix just in time for the holidays.

Some fans might be a little impatient for the film to arrive on streaming since the sequel, Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, was initially given a speedy release date of March 29, 2024. But that date has been pushed due to the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) strikes that led to Sony confirming a delay. The 2024 release date has simply been scrapped with no new release date or even a release window announced.

While the delay is disappointing, it was expected. Now, regardless of when Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse lands on Netflix, fans can rest assured they’ll have plenty of time to watch and re-watch before its sequel hits the big screen.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Netflix / Sony Pictures Animation)

