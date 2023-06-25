As if the concept of the multiverse wasn’t confusing enough, it’s now been confirmed that there are multiple versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse currently playing in theatres. If you’ve seen Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (and if you haven’t, why are you not currently headed to the cinema?) you’ll appreciate the painstaking amount of detail that went into making this movie. Each frame is a work of art, meticulously and painstakingly created and re-created (to the detriment of the Spider-Verse artists’ well-being) to produce a narrative experience that is undeniably intricate and emotionally compelling.

But now, on top of the pure artistry on display here, it turns out there’s more to Across the Spider-Verse than meets the eye. Over the last week, Twitter exploded with the news that there are multiple versions of Across the Spider-Verse currently in theatres, and it all started here:

THERE ARE TWO VERSIONS OF ACROSS THE SPIDERVERSE ?? https://t.co/a8p31O0u7q pic.twitter.com/nrEceLeUOa — chisei ⭐️ (@balisonqs) June 21, 2023

This revalation was later confirmed by Andrew Leviton, associate editor for both Spider-Verse movies, after he quote-tweeted the above with “I was wondering when people might start noticing…”

I was wondering when people might start noticing… https://t.co/E6G9tUXmDE — Andy! Leviton (@AlliterAndy) June 23, 2023

When Across the Spider-Verse first premiered in theatres, the audio mix was criticized, as movie-goers cited trouble with hearing the dialogue over the score. To fix this issue, Sony distributed a new version of the film. While most people assumed this new version would only have changed audio, it seems there were editing changes as well.

At the moment, it seems there are two different versions in total, though Leviton never confirmed that. But given the many subtle changes viewers have been able to find, there’s a chance there may be more. The scene with Miguel and Lyla as described in the tweets above isn’t the only sequence that has different versions. Reddit user Hohoho-you posted a compiled list of all the differences he’s seen people mention online:

While these changes (and perhaps more) have certainly provided audiences with a fun new type of scavenger hunt, my only question is: which version(s) will be included with the physical release? I want to see them all!

