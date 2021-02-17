Spider-Man 3 Reportedly Adds Succession Star Arian Moayed

Succession hive, get ready to fall into the Spider-Verse! News broke this week that Arian Moayed, who plays Stewy Hosseini on the hit HBO show, is rumored to have joined the cast of Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man movie. While it is still a rumor, it’s exciting news to have the Moayed added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The rumor states that Moayed will play a detective, and while this is all still speculation, it has my brain turning in what this could mean for the movie overall. Apparently, Moayed has already filmed some scenes, but again, this is all rumors. But here’s the thing: We know that I’m team “BRING IN KRAVEN THE HUNTER,” and while this is a team all on my lonesome, I do think the fact that Moayed is rumored to be a detective is important to that storyline.

Right now, we have whispers of what is to come for Peter Parker. At the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we watched as J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons) announced to the world that Peter Parker was Spider-Man and that he was “responsible” for the murder of Mysterio. We, as the audience, know that’s not the truth, but if J. Jonah Jameson knows anything, it’s how to turn to the city of New York against Spidey.

So, a lot of rumors are circulating around Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock showing up to defend Peter Parker in the series, which does make sense; he’s going to need a lawyer, but I do hope there is a portion of this movie that lets Peter Parker exist on the run. He’s a teenage kid. You think the first thing he’s going to do after watching J. Jonah Jameson out him is go to the police and say, “Wait, that’s not what happened”?

I think he’s going to try to find the Avengers or find someone to help him first, and that would lead to him being on the “run.” (Which brings in Arian Moayed’s detective, but also, KRAVEN THE HUNTER.) Moayed’s detective could also play into the mystery at large over Mysterio’s death or maybe Peter does jump to other universes and he’s trying to solve it. Whatever happens, I’m just here for Arian Moayed joining the cast.

To be honest, I’m just excited because I’m a big fan of Succession, and Moayed’s performance as Stewy is truly remarkable. Bringing that energy into this next Spider-Man movie? I can’t wait. All this being said, I worry very much for the wellbeing of my sweet son. Peter Parker is just a baby and they’re throwing him into all this mess, and if the Avengers don’t help him, I’m going to be very upset!

I do hope this rumor is true. Arian Moayed deserves more roles. He’s hilarious, talented, and honestly, put all of the Succession cast in the MCU. Just one big crossover. They exist in the same universe. That’d be fun!

(image: HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]