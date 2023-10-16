We’re About to See Unprecedented Levels of Horny Venom Posting With ‘Spider-Man 2’

Horny Venom. Don’t deny it. When the original Venom movie came out in 2018, Sony’s take on the symbiotic baddie set the internet ablaze with thirsty posting about Venom, and for obvious reasons. That voice! Those arms! And best of all, that long, wet tongue. Whew. So good.

Now, Venom is entering Insomniac Games’ Spider-Man universe with the upcoming video game Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Which means we’re about to enter a new era of horny Venom posting that might just awaken something feral in Gen Z.

“Foaming at the mouth”

On Oct. 15, PlayStation revealed the official Spider-Man 2 launch trailer, and Spider-Man fans got a closer look at Venom’s appearance in the upcoming game, out Friday.

We won’t lie, Venom is in peak form in this trailer. Sliding down buildings with those bulging muscles? Check. Opening his jaw and flicking his tongue? You bet. Insomniac has pulled out all the stops with its take on Venom, including realistic gums, long fangs, and spittle hanging from tooth to tooth. You can even see every individual vein across Venom’s tongue at the very start of the trailer.

I mean, look at this damn thing. What a daddy. Anyone got his number?

For “curious” readers who want a closer look, you can check out Venom’s appearance in full in the video below.

Fans have been going wild since the launch trailer, posting about everyone’s favorite orally-fixated villain (or anti-hero, depending on your point of view).

foaming at the mouth, i need him realllllll bad like https://t.co/GZLyrZXyK2 — kaylakierra (@kluhkierra) October 15, 2023

can i say something https://t.co/gQGviliPW7 — mitchy (bisexual) (@mitchoo_oo) October 15, 2023

Other fans are so down bad and horny for our dear symbiote that they’re demanding their “promised 19 inches of Venom.”

Man so that’s what they meant by 19 inches of Venom pic.twitter.com/QPKkLCcEBm — Mat | That Miles Morales guy (@EARTH_1610_616) October 15, 2023

I don’t know about the rest of y’all, but I am certainly ready for the promised 19 inches of Venom ? https://t.co/5eOXrIhEh7 — ? ? ASHY SLASHY ?? ?️‍⚧️ (@ashygroovy) October 15, 2023

I NEED THOSE 19 INCHES NOW https://t.co/JM5iMCboxP — zAy ⏳ (@fallengowwy) October 15, 2023

Wait, 19 inches of Venom?

For those of you who aren’t terminally online like the rest of us, a PlayStation UK tweet for the Spider-Man 2 collector’s edition included an advertisement for an exclusive Venom statue, inviting players to “treat yourself to 19-inches of Venom and more.” Venom’s euphemistic length quickly took over Twitter (sorry, X), complete with images NSFW enough that we shouldn’t post them in this article.

But damn, are fans happy to hear they’ll get a full “19-inches of Venom and more” by Oct. 20.

The fact that this tweet got more views than the NWH TRAILERS IS INSANE? https://t.co/9jD2D8yUaA pic.twitter.com/BJUYw55eHF — Mesh (@MeshMushi) September 10, 2023

So yes, Venom fans. Rejoice. Five years after Sony’s Venom, horny Venom posting has returned. You’ll get all the tongue-lashing and spittle-flicking of your dreams in just a few short days.

