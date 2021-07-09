Yesterday, Sony hosted their State of Play event to show off the games they had in store for PlayStation. While the company did keep their word by NOT showing anything God of War or Horizon Forbidden West related, they also kept their word by showing 9 minutes of Deathloop, a game I’ve been excited for since it was first announced back at E3 2019. Along with Deathloop came news about other exciting titles for PS4, PS5, and even PSVR.

Here’s a list of titles I’m interested in along with their respective trailers. You can also watch the entirety of the State of Play event right over here.

Deathloop

After watching the gameplay walkthrough I’m even more hyped for this game than I was before, even if I’m a little bummed that Julianna wants me dead (though I do love a woman who can kick my ass). Poor Colt just wants to get out of the loop, and I can’t blame him. Everyone wants him dead for some reason, and he’s got to kill eight targets before time runs out, otherwise, he wakes up right back where he started.

I’m really into the loop premise here and the ability to learn from your deaths. The gameplay looks fun and stylish (with a cool soundtrack to back it up) and the banter between Colt and Julianna is hilarious.

Maybe I’ll be able to find a PS5 by the time September rolls around.

Moss: Book II

I’m a simple woman with simple tastes. If you give me a cute animal mascot who sets off on a grand quest I am likely to be into your game. If you give me an adorable reason to put my PSVR to good use, I’ll likely take you up on the offer.

Let’s go, Quill!

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch

See my earlier comment about animal mascots, only this one looks entirely badass. Yes, I’ve always known that I needed a Robo-rabbit in my gaming library, especially one that can pull off a flawless string of combos. Described as a 2D Metroidvania-style platformer, I’m ready to spend hours trying to figure out which direction to walk in because, “I want to explore and not trigger the boss, but which hallway is the boss hallway and which one is more platforming???”

Sifu

This is the first I’ve heard of this game and I’m immediately intrigued by it. A third-person action game with a focus on hand-to-hand combat, when you get knocked out, you get back up again… only you get older each time you get knocked out. In the trailer, we see our character aging, from 40 to 54, and I imagine that has an effect on your combat abilities. Do you have less health? Do you take more damage? Or do you grow more capable with age? We’ll find out in 2021 – sorry, I mean 2022, nice transition there, trailer.

Jeff: The Far Shore

Filed under, “Sometimes I wanna explore a uniquely animated universe and fly around aimlessly for hours.” Like. They had me at mythic ocean planet and that shot of the jet flying past what looked like a water dragon. I will absolutely weave through trees and lose track of the map in this game.

Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles

While I’m thrilled that Demon Slayer is becoming a fighting game (the anime is perfect for that style of gameplay), I’m overjoyed that there will be an adventure mode where we can play through the story and fully explore the world. Half the fun of anime games is being able to play through a series’ most iconic moments and whatever extra bits the developers come up with.

Also, I’m far too amused with this trailer showing us exploring Tsuzumi Mansion with an easily frightened Zenitsu.

Press X to panic!

Lost Judgment

A legal thriller?

With investigative gameplay?

Action sequences?

AND silly side missions?

Hi yes hi, I need this.

Upon further inspection, I have learned that this is the sequel to Judgment, which is a spinoff to the Yakuza series, and wow, y’all are really about to make me dive into Yakuza, aren’t you?

—

Did you get a chance to check out Sony’s State of Play? What games are you excited about that are being released for PlayStation?

(Image: Arkane Studios)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]