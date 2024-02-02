Jim Carrey Is Back as Dr. Robotnik in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’!

The world is right once again! News from Variety has broken that Jim Carrey is returning to the world of Sonic the Hedgehog as Dr. Robotnik! Which was up in the air for a bit so it’s nice to know we’ll see him again.

***Spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ahead***

Dr. Robotnik is Sonic the Hedgehog’s greatest foe, a caricature of a supervillain, who wants to take over the world. Sonic, of course, continues to ruin those plans. A major player in the first two movies, the end of the second featured Robotnik falling from a great height but with his body being recovered in a post-credits scene.

So for fans, we had hope we would see him again. That is until Jim Carrey announced he was going to retire.

During the promotional tour for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Carrey revealed that he was probably going to retire unless the script was worth it. Which was an interesting thing for fans of Sonic to work through when the end of the movie left Robotnik’s fate up in the air. At the time, Carrey’s comments made many fans worried that his fall at the end of the movie might actually be the end of Sonic’s number one foe.

“Well, I’m retiring…Probably. I’m being fairly serious, yeah. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that’s written in gold ink that says it’s really going to be important for people to see,” Carrey said to Access Hollywood. “I might continue down the road, but I’m taking a break. I really like my quiet life, and I really love putting paint on canvas. I really love my spiritual life and I feel like… and this is something that you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists, ‘I have enough. I’ve done enough. I am enough.'”

Luckily, the script for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seems good enough to get Carrey out of his early retirement and we can expect to see Sonic and Robotnik face off once more!

