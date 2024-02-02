Rumors Are Swirling That an Iconic ‘Star Wars’ Baddy Is Heading to ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’

A new teaser for Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has fans wondering who is going to play Shadow the Hedgehog in the upcoming sequel. And the theories have my Star Wars loving heart aflutter. While there are no words spoken, there is a laugh we can unpack in the teaser!

In an article written by ComicBook.com‘s Aaron Perine, the idea was put into my little head that the laugh we hear in the teaser may belong to none other than Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader himself, Hayden Christensen. Others online believe that the laugh belongs to Jim Carrey and that it’s just confirming the Dr. Robotnik return we recently learned about.

You all thought I was gone, but I’ve just been underground. What you’ve seen from me is only a #shadow of things to come… pic.twitter.com/3W9Rh728Tt — Sonic the Hedgehog (@SonicMovie) February 2, 2024

But let’s, for a moment, think about the idea of Hayden Christensen joining the world of Sonic. Knuckles is making his return to the franchise, confirmed by Idris Elba’s tweet from the new clip.

But Shadow is our dark boy. The very serious version of Sonic, in a lot of ways, Shadow has the same skillset and can really bring a hard challenge for Sonic (Ben Schwartz) to take on. And when I think of a dark and brooding version of Ben Schwartz, Hayden Christensen does kind of come to mind.

Right now, we don’t have any idea of who will play Shadow. That laugh could have very much been Jim Carrey’s return as Robotnik and we all could be reading too much into this. For now though, the idea of Christensen joining the world of Sonic does have me intrigued.

Even if it doesn’t end up being Hayden Christensen to life, we do need someone to take on Shadow who understands that darkness, and really, who better to play him than Anakin Skywalker himself? Until we know more about who is taking on Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, I’m going to continue to hope and pray that we’re right about this one. If not, well, live and learn, I guess.

