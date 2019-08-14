Someone Is Totally Dead in Last Christmas, Right?

The latest movie from Paul Feig released its new trailer, and one thing is very clear: Someone is going to die. Written by Emma Thompson, the movie suddenly has everyone very concerned for our tear ducts come the holiday season. Last Christmas follows Kate (Emilia Clarke), a woman who very nearly died and is now trying to sort her life out while dealing with the anxiety over her past illness. She meets Tom (Henry Golding), who is looking at a bird outside her shop while Kate gets pooped on by said bird.

Through a series of run-ins, the two seem to spark a romance, and Kate learns to, once again, embrace her life rather than live in fear of her past illness. Sounds pretty much like your typical Christmas romcom, right? Well, I don’t trust it. Paul Feig, who brought us A Simple Favor, is brilliant in his weaving of stories, and to me, this trailer seems too cut and dried.

Now, first let me say that this movie (a) comes out on my 28th birthday and (b) is a Christmas movie, so I’m going to love it. Then again, it also looks like someone is dead and Kate is trying to find a reason to live her life to the fullest, and I really don’t think it’s going to end well. Thanks, Emma Thompson.

The working theory is that Henry Golding, everyone’s boyfriend after Crazy Rich Asians, is dead, and he’s the donor of Emilia Clarke’s heart (yeah, Merry Christmas to us all), mainly because the lyrics to Wham!’s famous “Last Christmas” go “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart, and the very next day, you gave it away.”

So now that we’ve all established that this movie is going to tear us in two, let’s get into some tweets about everyone already over-analyzing the Emma Thompson script.

Everyone is in some different stage of grief. There’s the shock …

what if BOTH people in the romance were Manic Pixie Dream Types https://t.co/QZlGQ5poIt — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) August 14, 2019

Some are in denial …

I would like to amend my previous #LastChristmas theory. Maybe Henry Golding *isn’t* a Christmas angel. Maybe he’s Santa Claus. pic.twitter.com/QrgVSchvtS — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) August 14, 2019

Some in anger …

If the twist in LAST CHRISTMAS really is that she has his transplanted heart, that inexplicably long and detailed trailer will have a lot to answer for. — Guy Lodge (@GuyLodge) August 14, 2019

Bargaining …

What if the twist in LAST CHRISTMAS is that both the audience and Emilia Clarke become convinced that Henry Golding is an angel/a ghost/all in her head but actually he’s a real dude who’s just improbably perfect — Alison Willmore (@alisonwillmore) August 14, 2019

Depression …

He’s dead (same clothes the whole time) and she got his donated heart (🎶last Christmas I gave you my heart…🎶). — Loren J (@jaxon_askew) August 14, 2019

Testing …

If Emilia Clarke is actually dead in #LastChristmasMovie and Henry Golding is an angel I’m firing literally everyone not just the film people I mean everyone is fired on earth, but otherwise I feel very great about it. — Sara Benincasa (@SaraJBenincasa) August 14, 2019

And then finally, there are those of us that are accepting of what is going to happen.

#LastChristmas has Michelle Yeoh owning a Christmas store: a representational choice I never knew I needed. pic.twitter.com/aS6x4sUSWJ — Nancy Wang Yuen (@nancywyuen) August 14, 2019

*me trying to find even one moment in the #LastChristmas trailer where henry golding interacts with someone OTHER than emilia clarke, thereby proving he is corporeal rather than a sexy festive ghost* pic.twitter.com/S9QXYLHzbh — emma lord (@dilemmalord) August 14, 2019

Anyway, I can’t wait for my mom, who now is apparently a part of Film Twitter, to see this movie and for it to be very different from the cute romantic comedy that she thinks is coming out on my birthday!

My mom is a part of film twitter pic.twitter.com/rjxIIEiJxZ — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 14, 2019

Basically, we all have to be aware of the fact that this movie is going to hurt us emotionally, and that’s fine, whatever, we’ll deal. Happy birthday to me, I guess.

