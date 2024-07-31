‘Solo Leveling’ Is Back! So Where Can I Read ‘Solo Leveling: Ragnarok’?

Solo Leveling anime has yet to animate its next season, and the Webtoon is finished. You’re probably here because you don’t know what to do with life now that one of your favorite series has entered a hiatus.

Solo Leveling: Ragnarok is the sequel and spinoff of the main series. It follows a new main character, Sung Suho, who is the opposite of his predecessor. By the time he reached high school, Suho already had powers beyond the S-rank level.

Jinwoo, who was once the “world’s weakest hunter,” couldn’t relate. As of the moment, there have been more than 191 chapters released for the webtoon adaptation. Only Tapas hosts the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Manhwa adaptation for now, and you can read it here. There is also a novel adaptation in case you’re interested, which you can read on Webnovel.

What Happened to Jinwoo?

But why is Suho taking the mantle of the main character? There are spoilers ahead. Read at your own risk!

Suho is the son of Sung Jinwoo and Cha Hae-in, if his looks didn’t give it away. He looks just like Jinwoo, and we all know that he got married to Hae-in according to the events of Chapter 186 of the main story. With both his parents being S-Rank hunters, it’s no surprise that Suho turned out to be powerful. But Jinwoo and Hae-in have disappeared. This isn’t to say that they’re dead, but Suho will have to step up and save them.

