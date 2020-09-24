Zack Snyder To Helm Justice League Reshoots, With Ray Fisher Taking Part

The Snyder Cut of Justice League, which will air on HBO Max next year as a four-hour miniseries, is now getting even longer. The director’s version of the film, which has been the subject of petitions and protests and fan demands for years, is apparently still not done, and Zack Snyder, will lead reshoots next month. These will include Ray Fisher, who has been vocal about how bad things were on the Justice League set under the film’s other director, Joss Whedon.

Zack Snyder, who directed Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, was in the midst of shooting the Justice League when his daughter’s death by suicide, along with possible tensions between Snyder and the studio over the film, forced him to leave before finishing the movie. That was in May of 2017. Warner Brothers then brought in The Avengers‘ Joss Whedon to finish the film and significantly changed the movie before its November 2017 release. Since then, fans have been clamoring for the “Snyder cut” of Justice League, which they finally got with the launch of HBO Max. Or they will get it once it’s finished.

Along with all of this, actor Ray Fisher, who portrayed Cyborg in the film and whose story was significantly cut, has made recent public claims that the environment under Joss Whedon was “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” Those allegations have prompted an on-going investigation into the problems by Warner Brothers, but they’ve clashed with Fisher, who they claim isn’t cooperating.

The only cast member who has explicitly come out in support of Fisher is Jason Mamoa, who both voiced his support of Fisher and confirmed that the cast was treated poorly when Whedon came on board. The general support by all the actors of the Snyder cut seems to imply that none of them were happy with how Justice League came out, and how Joss Whedon and Warner Brothers treated them and the film.

So, in the midst of these continued Justice League events, cameras are set to roll on reshoots in October, with Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Henry Cavill and Fisher all included. Will this pave the way for a version of the movie that does justice to the character of Cyborg? Will it help to relaunch the character on the big screen? Or will the Snyder cut fumble as badly as the Whedon version?

It’s an interesting continuing saga because of so many factors. There’s real tragedy here, and real racism and abuse appear to be evident. But there’s also been some iffy behavior by the Snyder Bro fans, and their furor over their supposed cut of the movie never had anything much to do with the potential racist and abusive set that gave us the theatrical version of Justice League.

What will Zack Snyder’s Justice League have in store for us? We’ll have to wait until next year to find out, but right now, the real-life narratives surrounding the movie continue to evolve.

