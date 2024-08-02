Simone Biles Trolls Donald Trump Over His ‘Black Jobs’ Comments

After winning gold in the 2024 Paris Olympics women’s All-Around gymnastics event, Simone Biles made a pointed comment about “Black jobs.”

Not only is Biles one of the greatest athletes in the world, but many have been learning the hard way that she takes no disrespect. She has clapped back at individuals making fun of her husband and put her ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner to shame after she called Biles and the rest of the 2024 Olympics team “lazy’ and untalented. So, it was only a matter of time before she came for Donald Trump. Not only has Trump made numerous racist and offensive remarks, but his running mate, J.D. Vance, has specifically targeted Biles before.

The 2024 Olympics has caused Vance’s past comments to resurface. During the Tokyo Olympics, Vance was one of several men who didn’t know the first thing about gymnastics to attack Biles for pulling out of several events for her health. Even though the gymnast was getting attacked by the media, Vance complained that the press was supposedly turning the “tragic moment” into an “act of heroism.” He went on to say that her withdrawal was her “weakest moment.”

Of course, Vance’s ignorant comments don’t even warrant a response. Biles winning the United States two of its nine medals so far should be more than enough to shut Vance down. However, there was one comment from Trump she still needed to take care of.

Simone Biles makes pointed “Black jobs” comment

After Biles took home her second gold medal in the Paris Olympics, singer Ricky Davila posted about her win, writing, “Dominating gymnastics is her black job.” Biles quickly joined in on the joke, writing, “I love my black job.”

I love my black job ? https://t.co/c5wPc6xOY3 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) August 2, 2024

The post was clearly trolling Trump for his recent, repeated racist “Black jobs” comments. He first used the term during the 2024 Presidential debate with Joe Biden.

Trump was peddling the xenophobic lie that immigrants are stealing American jobs. However, he claimed that these immigrants were specifically taking Black and Hispanic jobs. He stated, “They’re taking Black jobs now … and Hispanic jobs. You haven’t seen it yet, but you’re going to see something that’s going to be the worst in our history.” Of course, the statement quickly raised the question of what are “Black jobs” and “Hispanic jobs”? Black and Hispanic workers thrive in vast industries and professions nationwide. They are not regulated to any one job or industry. Meanwhile, if they are overconcentrated in some sectors or job levels, it’s because of systemic oppression and racial disparities in the hiring process.

This week, at the National Association of Black Journalists, Trump was confronted with his Black jobs comment again and dug himself into a deeper hole. He repeated his false sentiment about how immigrants are stealing Black jobs but was interrupted and asked to clarify what Black jobs are. Trump answered nonsensically, “A Black job is anybody that has a job; that’s what it is. Anybody that has a job.” His answer was so ridiculous that the audience even broke out in laughter, especially since he was peddling his Black job nonsense to a room filled with successful Black journalists.

Watch the audience laugh at Trump as he makes a fool of himself trying to explain what he calls “Black jobs”. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/GoZHWcdU2C — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) July 31, 2024

Trump never did answer what “Black jobs” are, but that’s not the point. The point is that he racistly tried to claim that there’s somehow a distinction between Black jobs and white jobs while falsely implying that Black Americans are regulated to specific jobs when, in reality, they’re present in all industries and job levels. As a result, many individuals began trolling Trump by telling him what their “Black jobs” are.

It was only fitting that Biles joined in, telling Trump that her “Black job” was being the best female gymnast in the world.

