Simon Pegg Agrees This Is One of The Best Parts of Marvel’s Phase 4—So Far

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is such a part of pop culture that everyone has an opinion on it whether they tune in or not. This is before even accounting for those Gamergate/gatekeeping-style, reactionary YouTube channels that offer more dialogue per upload than a single entire MCU movie or season. Simon Pegg doesn’t fall into that whatsoever, but did have some more than kind words about what he sees as “the best thing Marvel’ve done since Endgame:”

Simon Pegg: “She-Hulk is the best thing Marvel has done since Endgame. Tatiana Maslany is the bomb and I’d like to marry her in an alternate dimension.” pic.twitter.com/PFu6i3Nfki — Source 🧪 (@SheHulkSource) October 17, 2022

Pegg when on to compliment She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s self-reflectiveness and compares the wild season finale to Blazing Saddles. Even though that movie isn’t for me, I completely understand what he means with it as the 1974 film upended and directly faced its own contemporary films and audience. Pegg finished out with this shy but firm fangirl moment declaring the love of Malany’s performance and charm.

Leading up to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law release, I had heard nothing but glowing praise for Tatiana Maslany. The Mary Sue editor, Rachel Leishman, was one of many people hyping Maslany up by citing Orphan Black, but I hadn’t seen it yet. This means even when she guest-starred on Parks in Recreation (right at the time Orphan Black was popular), I didn’t know she was famous already. Then, the initial trailer had my excitement of She-Hulk (a character I’ve been mildly interested in for years) on hiatus until I watched the show on Disney+. While the show didn’t remove all the design criticism, now, like Leishman and Pegg, I’m singing her praise, too.

While I wouldn’t call it the best thing done in Phase Four, I would definitely place it right above Wanda Vision and Ms. Marvel as the best shows. When accounting for all MCU projects, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law would still be in the top three for me. However, with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever coming up … well, let’s just say everything feels like a placeholder as this film is one of my most anticipated MCU things ever put out, period.

I can’t wait to see Maslany’s Walters/She-Hulk later in the MCU, and really hope we get to see her in Daredevil: Born Again or sooner!

(via Twitter, featured image: Paramount Pictures)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]