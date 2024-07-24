Miss Kansas Winner Bravely Calls Out Her Abuser in Speech Against Domestic Violence

Miss Kansas winner Alexis Smith went viral after footage resurfaced of her final interview during the competition. She utilized the interview to speak out against domestic abuse and left audiences stunned after she bravely called out her abuser, who was present at the competition.

Smith took home the title of Miss Kansas last month and has decided to use her platform to advocate against domestic violence. She’s passionate about the issue because she spent most of her life surrounded by unhealthy and violent relationships. In fact, even on the night of her win, she couldn’t escape the impact of the abusers in her life. On what already must have been a stressful and emotional night, Smith felt the added toll of her unhinged abuser showing up to the competition. She confirmed they intended to harass her and attempt to ruin her night. However, Smith showed incredible bravery as she not only carried on with the competition but also called out her abuser from the stage.

Miss Kansas’ call-out of her abuser goes viral

Recently, Smith posted footage of the final interview she gave after being crowned Miss Kansas, and it quickly went viral.

In the video, she explained to the judges that her vision as Miss Kansas was to use her platform “to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships.” Then, she made a stunning revelation, stating, “Matter of fact, some of you in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today, but that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas!”

Before she could finish her statement, the crowd erupted into cheers as they applauded her incredible bravery. Her abuser showed up to the competition to harass her, so she carried on with the competition, won, and called them out publicly onstage in front of a packed crowd. One can only imagine the incredible strength it took to get through that night without ever once losing her composure or her determination to make a powerful statement against domestic violence.

Later, on Instagram, she provided an additional context, confirming that the person whom she had been “healing from” showed up unexpectedly at the competition to “disrupt” her “peace.” However, at that moment, she decided she wouldn’t be silent. It wasn’t just for herself that she did this, but for “everyone watching and listening.” She wanted to turn her pain into purpose and utilize it in a way “that unifies and uplifts.” Smith concluded by reiterating her dedication to using all the tools and resources at her disposal, as well as her voice, to empower survivors of abuse.

While speaking with KSN, Smith described how every woman in her family had been impacted by domestic violence. Her first abusive relationship began when she was just 14. It’s heartbreaking to think that even on the night of a competition that should’ve been about celebrating her talent, she was suffering emotional abuse as her abuser went out of their way to show up just to intimidate and harass her.

The incident is a startling reminder of the reality of domestic abuse and how it often doesn’t end even when women leave the relationship. Fortunately, she was able to take some of her power back in that moment, boldly telling the abuser that she refused to let him steal that moment and gaining the support of an entire crowd of cheering audience members.

