Tatiana Maslany Keeps Texting Charlie Cox About Appearing on ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

If you’re champing at the bit to see Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters appear in the upcoming Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again, you’re not alone—Maslany herself is raring to go.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Maslany joked that she’s so impatient to appear in Daredevil’s solo outing that she’s putting on her She-Hulk costume and bugging Charlie Cox, who plays Matt Murdock, to let her on the set. According to Maslany,

I keep texting him being like, “Am I required for set today?” And he says, “We’ll let you know by lunch.” But he just keeps putting it off. I’ve been waiting outside the set in my She-Hulk costume, so just put me in, coach.

Daredevil’s cameo in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the explosively popular parts of the series. In the cameo, Daredevil and She-Hulk face off in court, work together to fight Leap-Frog’s goons, hook up, and then start dating. Their relationship is pretty serious by the end of the series, with Matt visiting Jen in L.A. and meeting her parents, and it seems like an obvious way to set up one or more She-Hulk guest appearances in Daredevil: Born Again.

So She-Hulk is appearing in Daredevil: Born Again?

(Marvel Entertainment)

Right now, everyone involved is playing coy about a possible She-Hulk appearance in Daredevil, so we don’t know anything yet. Charlie Cox, in an interview with Variety, refused to say anything definitive:

The only thing I’ll say is that I had such a blast working with Tatiana. She’s such an extraordinary actor, and the characters’ chemistry was really strong. There’s more fun to be had there, so whether we can go on that journey a little longer and our lives can collide again, I don’t know but I’d certainly be in support of that, if it can happen.

When does Daredevil: Born Again come out?

(Marvel Entertainment)

Knowing Marvel’s love of secrecy and surprises, we may not find out if She-Hulk is in Daredevil until we actually see them together on the screen. Although Daredevil hasn’t started filming yet (filming is rumored to start in May 2023), it does have a release window: spring 2024.

(featured image: Marvel Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]