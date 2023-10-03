‘Silent Night’ 2023 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and More

For those of you unfamiliar with the work of John Woo, do yourselves a favor and track down The Killer, A Better Tomorrow, and the Red Cliff duology, and then come back here to help shovel even more coal into the rapidly accelerating hype train that is Woo’s return to Hollywood.

Indeed, when action film royalty reawakens, the world is wise to listen, and Woo looks to be right where he belongs (at the top of his game) with Silent Night. The Joel Kinnaman-led action thriller that’s all but ready to make it two-for-two on good movies with little to no dialogue released in 2023, shoutout to No One Will Save You.

But who else is involved with Woo’s glorious return, and when will all this hype come to a front in theaters?

What is Silent Night about?

It was always clear that Silent Night was never going to be an easy watch, but the premise of Woo’s latest is extra morbid, given that it revolves around Joel Kinnaman’s incidentally mute protagonist Godlock getting revenge on the people who shot and killed his young child—revenge that will involve painting walls with the perpetrators’ brains all Christmas Eve.

Who stars in Silent Night?

Kinnaman spearheads the cast as Godlock, as mentioned above, while rapper Kid Cudi (whose cinematic track record is far more impressive than one might think) is also featured as a cop named Vassell who becomes wary of Godlock’s murderous intentions. Catalina Sandino Moreno, Harold Torres, Yoko Hamamura, and Vinny O’Brien also star.

Robert Archer Lynn’s script is the latest patient of Woo’s golden directorial touch, while John Wick regulars Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee produce alongside Christian Mercuri and Lori Tilkin.

When does Silent Night drop into theaters?

Lionsgate will release Silent Night to theaters on Dec. 1. Close enough to the holidays to make its Christmas setting appropriate, far away enough to not step on the more wholesome holiday cheer that will and should take priority by then.

