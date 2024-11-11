‘Sick and toxic’: Donald Trump Jr. is getting blasted online for disgusting anti-Ukraine post

We know that Donald Trump and his family are disgusting human beings but Donald Trump Jr. wanted to give us more proof. He posted a video mocking the Ukraine in their war with Russia and it is just as gross as you’d think.

Recommended Videos

The video features President Zelensky standing next to Donald Trump with the song “Whoomp! (There It Is)” by Tag Team playing over it. A caption reads “POV: You’re 38 days from losing your allowance.” That’s not what POV means but that’s not what is important. What is is the fact that the entire Trump family are playing puppets for Russia and are disgusting enough to do so brazenly on social media.

Republicans against Trump posted the video, writing “Disgusting. Don Jr. posted this anti-Ukraine video on Instgram saying that President Zelensky will ‘lose his allowance’ when his father takes office. Putin got what he paid for.”

Disgusting. Don Jr. posted this anti-Ukraine video on Instagram saying that President Zelensky will “lose his allowance” when his father takes office



Putin got what he paid for

pic.twitter.com/Tm21I2ToYP — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 10, 2024

As one user on X pointed out, if any other president let their children act like this, there would be outrage from MAGA supporters. “Don Jr is vile! And it’s so trashy that Trump’s son is on X posting all manner of political garbage. Imagine if Obama’s daughters were doing that or Chelsea Clinton or Hunter Biden. Again, these Trumps can do whatever the hell they want. It’s sick and toxic.”

Another agreed, pointing out that the gaudiness of the Trump family doesn’t mean that they have any kind of class. “It really is sick and toxic. For all the gaudy glitter of Mar a Lago, the Trump family do not have the decorum that is expected of first families. They are more like elephants in a China shop.”

What this all feels like is a bunch of high school bullies mocking people. But it is the GOVERNMENT.

They are literally the most powerful family in the world and they act like children

The First Family has always been seen as respectable and people we should look up to. The last thing anyone should do is look up to the Trump kids. Donald Trump Jr. has consistently said horrifyingly sexist and racist things in the past and now mocking a country who has American support in a war is…certainly a gross choice.

Trump’s connection to Russia and specifically to Vladimir Putin is one of the more terrifying truths about both Trump presidencies. His continued connect with Putin resulting in him saying things about the Ukraine doesn’t bode well for the future. If Donald Trump Jr. is openly mocking a country like this on social media, how far will Trump’s children go to poke fun at other countries?

It literally is so incredibly high school and you have to stop and think about how these are some of the most powerful people in the entire world. It is so embarrassing as an American and terrifying. What lengths will Junior here go to mock someone to try and get his daddy to love him? Are we going to start a war because of something Donald Trump Jr. tweets? Please, free me from this absolutely clown show that continues to be Trump and his brood of nonsense children.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy