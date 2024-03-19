‘Shogun’ Episode 6 Release Date Confirmed

With its staggeringly high 99% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Hulu’s Shogun is one of the most popular and beloved TV shows airing right now. Good news for fans as well: Shogun episode 6’s release date just got confirmed.

As reported by Esquire, Shogun episode 6’s release date will be March 26, and its title is “Ladies of the Willow World.” Shogun is streaming on Hulu , Disney+, and FXNOW. The current release schedule seems to be one episode per week, every Tuesday.

Shogun is a historical drama TV show based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel with the same title. It was created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks and currently has 5 episodes out. The casting includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis, Anna Sawai, Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow, and Fumi Nikaido.

The show centers around John Blackthorne, a ship captain who ends up stranded in Japan with his crew and is taken captive by Lord Toranaga. The story follows his rise as one of the most powerful samurai warriors in Japan.

Spoilers for episode 4 of Shogun.

This episode sees Blackthorne starting to become somewhat accepted in Japanese society. He is given housing and a proper salary in Edo in exchange for training Yabushige’s army for a contracted period of six months. Mariko and Blackthorne’s relationship is further developed after they spend the night together in his room. The tension between Jozen, Yabushige, and Nagakado reaches a boiling point after Nagakado kills Jozen, along with his remaining retinue.

We expect to see the fallout of this action given due course in episodes 5–6, along with how Blackthorne weathers his newfound social status and employment under Toranaga.

Keep an eye out for more news on Shogun and future episodes.

(featured image: FX)

