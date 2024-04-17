Here’s When the ‘Shōgun’ Finale Will Arrive on Hulu

After a truly stellar season full of suspense, action, and beheadings galore, FX’s critically acclaimed Shōgun series is nearing the end of its ten-episode run. Here’s when you can expect to see the finale arrive on Disney+ and Hulu.

Co-creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks’ historical drama Shōgun is shattering viewership records by the day, surpassing The Bear and yes, even The Kardashians, as FX’s biggest scripted series premiere on Hulu—and for a good reason.

Shōgun follows Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) as he embarks on a dangerous quest to restore righteousness to feudal Japan, facing off against his enemies, the Council of Regents, along the way. A stranded English pilot, John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), could help to turn the tides for clan Toranaga, but an affair with mysterious translator Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai) threatens to upheave all they’ve worked for. And yeah, Mariko’s got some pretty big problems of her own.

What’s happened in Shōgun so far?

**SPOILER ALERT: This post spoils all episodes of Shōgun.**

Well, after resigning from his seat on the Council of Regents, Toranaga and his followers have been on the run, with Ishido (Takehiro Hira) and his gang hot on their tail. Thanks to a particularly deadly earthquake, Toranaga’s forces have been diminished, leading him to play politics with his estranged half-brother, Saeki (Eita Okuno).

Blackthorne, on the other hand, longs to return to Europe, while Mariko still very much wants to end her own life. With the two having chosen to pointedly ignore their affair, especially now that Mariko’s husband has risen from the dead, it’s hard to say if these two star-crossed lovers will get their happy ending.

More recently, episode 8, “The Abyss of Life,” saw Toranaga and his allies grappling with devastating losses on two fronts. For one, Toranaga’s ceaselessly brash son, Nagakado (Yuki Kura), unceremoniously died after slipping and falling on a rock while trying to exact revenge on Saeki after he betrayed Toranaga by selling him out to Ishido.

With his son’s funeral coinciding with the defeat of his once-mighty clan, things aren’t looking too good for Toranaga heading into episode 9. Operation Crimson Sky appears to be in the rearview mirror after Toranaga’s surrender, even if his inner circle, including his closest advisor, Hiromatsu (Tokuma Nishioka)—R.I.P.—are encouraging the disgraced lord to continue his fight.

And the latest episode, “Crimson Sky,” certainly delivered an action-packed penultimate chapter to the series, putting Mariko in the spotlight as she’s driven to make the ultimate sacrifice to save the lives of the hostages being held in Osaka—finally getting her wish, and in an honorable way, at that.

When does Shōgun episode 10 come out?

With so much at stake leading up to its penultimate episode, Shōgun has a lot of loose ends to tie up before its finale. So when can we expect to see episode 10 premiere on streaming?

Shōgun episode 10, titled “A Dream of a Dream,” is set to arrive on Disney+ and Hulu on Tuesday, April 23 at 12:01AM ET/PT. Additionally, the finale will be broadcast on FX at 10PM ET/PT.

Sadly, fans shouldn’t expect to see more Shōgun in the future, as the show was developed as a miniseries and, from the sounds of it, will stay that way regardless of its popularity on streaming. Still, at the very least, we still have one more episode to look forward to, and it could be the finale of all finales. Only time will tell.

Tune in for new episodes of Shōgun every Tuesday on Disney+, Hulu, and FX.

(featured image: FX)

