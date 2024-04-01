The End of ‘Shōgun’ Is Coming Sooner Than We’d Like

Shōgun is well into its first season. The 2024 adaptation of James Clavell’s novel of the same name has caused a stir since arriving on Hulu in February, likely raising curiosity about how much of the season remains.

Recommended Videos

Shōgun is a historical drama that follows the story of Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada), one of the regents of the Council of the Five Elders in 1600s Japan, who has drawn the ire of his fellow regents due to the power he has accumulated. Hence, he must utilize his strategic and military brilliance to diminish the threat of his rivals and achieve his ultimate plan of ruling Japan. Along the way, he receives help from John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis), an English pilot whom Lord Toranaga realizes has valuable skills and intel, and Toda Mariko (Anna Sawai), a young woman who serves as Toranaga’s translator.

So far, the show has received stellar reviews from critics, falling just short of a flawless Rotten Tomatoes score with a score of 99%. It has been praised for its epic scope, earning comparisons to Game of Thrones due to the project’s sheer scale. With stunning visuals, an exploration of Japanese culture and history, and numerous intriguing characters, viewers won’t want Shōgun to end.

How many episodes are in Shōgun season 1?

(Hulu / FX)

Unfortunately, the end of Shōgun season 1 is already in sight. The season is currently on episode 7, “Chapter Seven: A Stick of Time.” Since it has been confirmed that season 1 will consist of 10 episodes total, there are just three episodes left. The show releases weekly, meaning the finale will air on April 23, 2024.

Viewers may be disappointed to know the series is more than halfway over, especially given how fast things have been heating up. In just the last few episodes, Shōgun dropped the truth about Mariko’s tragic family history and revealed her ultimate plan while unveiling a new major antagonist, Lady Ochiba (Fumi Nikaido), the mother of the Heir who views Toranga with great suspicion and has a personal history with Mariko.

Given that the novel on which Shōgun is based is over 1,200 pages, the show still has quite a bit to pack into three episodes. However, co-creators Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo have confirmed they adapted the entire novel in season 1, all the way down to the book’s ending.

Viewers can rest assured, then, that Shōgun season 1 will end with a satisfying conclusion and get its full story across. The only problem is that it makes a potential season 2 a bit unlikely. Still, viewers have three more weeks to enjoy Shōgun before season 1 concludes, and the question of season 2 becomes more urgent.

(featured image: Hulu / FX)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]