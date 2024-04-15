Drawing parallels with a magnum opus like Game of Thrones, Shogun has captivated audiences like no historical drama show has in recent times. Praised for its stunning visuals, striking performances, and brilliantly executed battle scenes, it’s not a surprise that it’s setting viewership records.

With the season finale set to premiere on April 23, fans are already looking forward to a second season. Unfortunately, there is no other way to say it: Shōgun will not be returning for a second season, and there are primarily two reasons for it, the first being that the show was marketed as a “miniseries” from the beginning, straight away eliminating the possibility of continuation. Another factor is the creators (Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks) themselves hinting at a one-and-done season, as they have adapted the source material through to the end already.

Shōgun is based on the 1975 novel of the same name by Australian-British writer James Clavell, which was later made into a 1980 American TV miniseries. The show went on to get nominated for and win various accolades, something that is probably safe to predict for the 2024 version, as well. The 1980 miniseries starred Richard Chamberlain and legendary Japanese actor Toshiro Mifune as John Blackthorne and Yoshi Toranaga, respectively, played by Cosmo Jarvis and Hiroyuki Sanada in the FX show.

The plot of Shōgun follows the adventures of Blackthorne, a British sailor, as he ends up shipwrecked on the shores of Japan. He comes across Yoshi Toranaga, a powerful Japanese feudal lord caught in political chess, while Toda Mariko (played by Anna Sawai in her breakout role) serves as a translator between the two male protagonists. The show’s themes are “old-school” in the conventional sense, as values like bravery, courage, and loyalty take center stage amidst war and political chaos.

Shōgun is streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and on Disney+ in some regions across the world. The first two episodes were released together on February 27, followed by one episode per week.

