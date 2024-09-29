What is the Witches’ Road in ‘Agatha All Along’?

What is the Witches’ road? Will Google Maps take me there? Is it residential or more like a witch interstate? I have so many questions, Agatha All Along. Take me on a Witches’ Road trip.

What is the Witches’ Road?

The Witches’ Road isn’t really a road at all. At least, not a physical one. It’s more of a dimension, separate from our own, but one from which magical power can be drawn. The Witches’ Road is essentially a wellspring of magical power that witches and warlocks can draw from in order to use their spells and enchantments. But can anyone walk the Witches’ Road? Nope. You have to be invited.

The Witches’ road is indeed residential, but only magical beings live there. One such entity is The Goddess of Witchcraft, a cosmic sort of Witch Great Great Great x 10000 Grandmother who lends power to witches and warlocks across time and space. The Witches’ Road is also home to Chaos, a being (somewhat) under the Goddess of Witchcraft’s control that allows her magic to warp the fabric of reality. The Road is also populated by all sorts of lesser demons and magical creatures that draw their power from the Goddess herself.

As a dimension separate from our own, The Witches’ Road is not bound by the laws of our reality. As a result, time on the Witches’ Road is fluid. When the Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, visited the realm in the comics, she was able to talk face-to-face with her long-dead mother. Wanda was also able to interact with the spirit of her teacher, Agatha Harkness, who haunts the road (will this be MCU Agatha’s fate as well? It’s possible). You don’t need a GPS when you’ve got magic.

In the show, Agatha and her hastily thrown-together coven had to sing the “Ballad of the Witches’ Road” to gain access. Now that they’re on the Road, they’ll face magical trials like they’ve never faced before. Will they all survive? What horrors still await them? Watch the show to find out.

New episodes of Agatha All Along air on Wednesdays, only on Disney+.

