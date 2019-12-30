If Sharon Stone Can’t Get a Bumble Date, What Hope Do We Have?

Not to be outdone in The Year of Our Lord 2019, Sharon Stone came to Twitter to share her struggles with dating. Those struggles? Being kicked off of Bumble. The Basic Instinct actress shared that Bumble had blocked her from the app after someone reported that a user was pretending to be her. Why is this shocking? Well, would you expect the actual Sharon Stone to pop up on your Bumble page?

Stone tweeted about being blocked, pointing out that it was actually her on the app.

I went on the @bumble dating sight and they closed my account. 👁👁

Some users reported that it couldn’t possibly be me!

Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary ? 🤷🏼‍♀️

Don’t shut me out of the hive 🐝 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) December 30, 2019

All Sharon Stone wanted in 2019 was to find a date, and Bumble had to go and think it wasn’t her and ruin it all. So, in a 2019 move right when we were down to the wire, Stone started trending as everyone started to talk about the Bumble date that would never be.

From there, Twitter was a mix of people lamenting over the fact that if Sharon Stone couldn’t even get a Bumble date, what hope do the rest of us have?

My God, if Sharon can’t get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have??? — Elizabeth Thorp (@ElizabethEThorp) December 30, 2019

Umm, if you’re on @bumble

There’s no hope for the rest of us!😣#YouveGotToBeKidding — Tisha Smith (@Counselor_Gal44) December 30, 2019

Sharon Stone and I will find love in 2020. When prayers go up the blessings cum down… https://t.co/JSDhhHuDAE — nicole byer (@nicolebyer) December 30, 2019

justice for sharon stone’s deactivated bumble account https://t.co/AUdtuSGzwf — Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri) December 30, 2019

If Sharon Stone can’t get a date, it’s over-@bumble needs to fix this for the sake of humanity. https://t.co/9ZUIQEXQbF — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) December 30, 2019

as if dating wasn’t hard enough we have to compete with Sharon Stone now 💀😭 https://t.co/GRywvfiXoE — Nikki Savage (@too_knowing) December 30, 2019

With just minutes left on the clock, Sharon Stone sneaks in with the most 2019 story of 2019. https://t.co/x6sbAoSToW — Ned Ehrbar (@nedehrbar) December 30, 2019

If Sharon Stone can’t get a date, there is no fucking hope for any of us. I’m sorry but stop trying https://t.co/yTDKy0mySX — #StandUp #BeHeard #Resist (@Downhellfromher) December 30, 2019

When the guy who reported Sharon Stone to @bumble and got her blocked for not being Sharon Stone finds out it was her all along. pic.twitter.com/4LxDpYaMZO — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) December 30, 2019

My life’s mission is now clear: to find Sharon Stone a new husband. https://t.co/OddXZdsWQh — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) December 30, 2019

Imagine finding Sharon Stone on bumble but you decide to report her account instead of shooting your shot https://t.co/XNTh7WLjaR — Hesham Esmail (@Etshhh) December 30, 2019

I knew the only reason i was still single is because i had Sharon Stone as my competition. Knew it. https://t.co/YZShLG6Xrl — Ciara McShane (@Ciara87C) December 30, 2019

Glad to see that Sharon Stone is back on pic.twitter.com/mxYLZrcLza — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) December 30, 2019

Sharon Stone and I are both getting no action on Bumble. https://t.co/gWQRleLMG4 — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) December 30, 2019

Umm, get Sharon Stone back on your wretched grid this goddamn instant and apologize for the audacity. Take out a few thousand Finance Bros whose bios are a string of flag emojis if you need to make server space, you fools. — Ben Philippe (@gohomeben) December 30, 2019

And then others…well, they took their shot.

hello sharon if youre ever in buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with mustaches my dms are open also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by talk to ya soon — StachesStashes (@StachesStashes) December 30, 2019

Can we match? I’ll even let you message me first. — Ronny Pascale (@ronnypascale) December 30, 2019

quid pro quo. I’ll unreport you if you invite me on Raya — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 30, 2019

Sharon stone… Hello — no more mr wife guy (@TheSocietyDude) December 30, 2019

So @Sharonstone, what kind of woman are you looking for? — Hilary Rosen (@hilaryr) December 30, 2019

*joins the Twitter queue offering to take you on a date* pic.twitter.com/MJ07F1Oc6C — Gregg 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@GreggC_CC) December 30, 2019

Go to Raya bb — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) December 30, 2019

Alright sebastian ! Now is your chanceeee 😂🤞🏻 pic.twitter.com/Ybs8fEpKt5 — kristina hunter (@iamkrishunter) December 30, 2019

Sharon, DM me. — IFY (@IfyNwadiwe) December 30, 2019

Damn that’s so crazy I knew there was a reason we hadn’t matched yet haha but we’re here now so… — Jollybee Farty 🐛⚠️ (@ShakeNBakey) December 30, 2019

And yes…that includes superheroes.

Hey, I don’t have bumble but uh… what are you doing like six months from now? — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 30, 2019

Bumble, though, fixed the situation.

There can only be one 👑 Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We’ve made sure that you won’t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a sec to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!) — Bumble (@bumble) December 30, 2019

So, if you’re on Bumble, and someone who looks like Sharon Stone and is named Sharon Stone matches with you? Swipe right.

