If Sharon Stone Can’t Get a Bumble Date, What Hope Do We Have?

By Rachel LeishmanDec 30th, 2019, 1:24 pm

Sharon Stone

Not to be outdone in The Year of Our Lord 2019, Sharon Stone came to Twitter to share her struggles with dating. Those struggles? Being kicked off of Bumble. The Basic Instinct actress shared that Bumble had blocked her from the app after someone reported that a user was pretending to be her. Why is this shocking? Well, would you expect the actual Sharon Stone to pop up on your Bumble page?

Stone tweeted about being blocked, pointing out that it was actually her on the app.

All Sharon Stone wanted in 2019 was to find a date, and Bumble had to go and think it wasn’t her and ruin it all. So, in a 2019 move right when we were down to the wire, Stone started trending as everyone started to talk about the Bumble date that would never be.

From there, Twitter was a mix of people lamenting over the fact that if Sharon Stone couldn’t even get a Bumble date, what hope do the rest of us have?

And then others…well, they took their shot.

And yes…that includes superheroes.

Bumble, though, fixed the situation.

So, if you’re on Bumble, and someone who looks like Sharon Stone and is named Sharon Stone matches with you? Swipe right.

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!