‘Shall I go on??’: Trump’s lies are torn into by a CNN commentator

CNN Commentator Ana Navarro-Cárdenas lashed out against Donald Trump supporters who condemned President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden.

Many Americans found the decision to pardon Hunter Biden to be controversial. Trump supporters have expressed their dismay over the “full and unconditional” pardon. Nikki Haley described the pardon as “politics at its worst.” Meanwhile, other Trump supporters online accused the president of lying.

Navarro reacted to the online outrage against Biden through Twitter. She listed Trump’s various and consequential lies about taxes, infidelity, and politics, all to advance his own agenda. Navarro added, “Shall I go on?” This wasn’t a surprising take from Navarro. She had earlier justified Biden’s pardon at The View.

Reading all these Trumpers offended Biden LIED!



Trump lied about bone spurs, lied about his taxes, lied on his bank loan applications, lied to his wives, lied about hush-money payments, lied about the 2020 election results, lied about Haitians eating cats & dogs…shall I go on?? — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 3, 2024

Other CNN commentators were just as tired of the criticism against Biden. Mehdi Hasan pointed out that even Nikki Haley, who now supports Trump, tends to flip-flop on her commitment to him. With that, she was in no place to criticize how unreliable Democrats could be—not when she couldn’t stand her ground.

Why is the presidential pardon controversial?

President Biden promised that he wouldn’t pardon his son. He’s facing criticism for going back on his word.

Hunter Biden was guilty of lying about drug use on a form when purchasing a handgun. He was convicted by a jury in Delaware. Additionally, the younger Biden was still awaiting sentencing over a federal tax case. The charges include failure to file and pay taxes, tax evasion, and filing a false return from 2016 to 2019.

President Biden argued that his son was politically targeted by his opposition. He said in his statement, “No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son—and that is wrong.”

Although President Biden has been supported by commentators, there are other Democrats who’ve splintered away and condemned his decision. Governor Gavin Newsom of California expressed that he “can’t support the decision.” On the other hand, Governor Jared Polis of Colorado argued that this “sets a bad precedent that could be abused by later presidents.”

