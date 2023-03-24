Shadow and Bone showrunner Eric Heisserer has teased a Six of Crows spinoff based on author Leigh Bardugo’s book duology of the same name, and now fans are ramping up a campaign to get Netflix to finalize the project.

Shadow and Bone season 2 sets up the potential spinoff in its final episode. Kaz (Freddy Carter) tells Jesper (Kit Young), Wylan (Jack Wolfe), and Nina (Danielle Galligan) they’ve been hired for a new job: rescuing a Grisha from an impenetrable Fjerdan fortress. Said Grisha created the drug Jurda Parem, which acts similarly to an amplifier and increases Grisha powers. The drug is also incredibly dangerous—but the Crows love a high-stakes gig.

Heisserer told Newsweek earlier this month that he hopes to create a standalone Six of Crows season to follow the group on this job, and use Shadow and Bone season 3 to “spend a good amount of time with all of our Ravkan contingent.” At time of writing, neither season has been announced by Netflix, but fans are hopeful and eager to see their favorite characters return under their own series title.

On Thursday, #SixofCrowsSpinoff started trending on Twitter, with fans compiling video edits, photos, comments about the books, and more.

guys season 1 of a #SixofCrowsSpinoff is already WRITTEN. FREE HIM pic.twitter.com/a7s03gfxYA — hols ? shadow and bone spoilers !! (@cryingoverkanej) March 21, 2023

get me that damn #SixofCrowsSpinoff this man is to YA lit readers what princess diana was to british mums in the 90s pic.twitter.com/CGTJy57Ti5 — pumpkinpaperkate (@pumpkinspapers) March 22, 2023

IF YOU WANT THEIR GHOSTS TO ASSOCIATE EACH OTHER THEN KEEP TRENDING #ShadowAndBone #SixofCrowsSpinoff pic.twitter.com/63Kd2sMpo2 — sam | "we are not vultures, we are CROWS" (@Kanejera) March 22, 2023

Also on Thursday, premium subscription data service Production Weekly listed Six of Crows in its newest issue, further galvanizing fans who want to see Kaz Brekker, Inej Ghafa (Anita Suman), Jesper Fahey, Wylan Van Eck, Nina Zenik, and Matthias Helvar (Calahan Skogman) in their own series.

Production Weekly aggregates real-time updates on every TV and movie project that is currently in the works. The service has been around since 1995 and is generally considered to be reliable, but in the website terms and conditions, it states, “Production Weekly does not control the Content posted via the Service and, as such, does not guarantee the accuracy, integrity or quality of such Content. You understand that by using the Service, you may be exposed to Content that is inaccurate, incomplete, offensive, indecent or objectionable.”

Given how rarely Production Weekly is incorrect, though, Six of Crows fans are taking this as a sign that the spinoff will be announced very soon.

PRODUCTION WEEKLY ADDED SIX OF CROWS TO THEIR LIST WHICH MEANS WE’RE GOING TO KNOW IN A FEW WEEKS ABOUT THE ANNOUNCEMENT #SixofCrowsSpinoff pic.twitter.com/QxXpKv5wuJ — kaz/ember (S&B SPOILERS) ☽☾ (@lqvekanej) March 23, 2023

One flaw of Shadow and Bone season 2 is how much it attempts to pack into eight episodes, including storylines from the second and third books of Bardugo’s Grishaverse Trilogy, both Six of Crows books, and both books in the King of Scars Duology. Launching a spinoff and refocusing a potential Shadow and Bone season 3 on just Alina’s storyline would not only expand the universe on Netflix, but do so in a way that gives the right amount of attention to each character, relationship, and plot.

Historically, Netflix has not released viewership data for its original series and films, but renewals usually depend on viewership and critical reception. We’ve seen fan campaigns bring back canceled shows and convince executives to take risks on new properties in the past, so Six of Crows fans are sure to do everything in their power to make that happen for this possible spinoff.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]