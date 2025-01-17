‘Severance’ fans spot an incredible ‘Parks & Rec’ Easter egg

It’s been three long years but Severance is back! And with its return comes plenty of fan theories and questions about what is going on at Lumon. But for fans of Adam Scott, we may have gotten a little bit of a treat.

When Mark S. (Adam Scott) and his team end up back together, they’re taken in to a special break room that tells them everything in a special video format. The Lumon building (voiced by Keanu Reeves) explains what happened and uses a very special type of medium to do so: Claymation. Now, if you’re a fan of Adam Scott, you probably know where this is going.

On Parks and Recreation, when Ben Wyatt is unemployed, he takes up claymation and thinks that he’s made a really great movie titled Requiem For a Tuesday. He’s been working on it for a really long time and he shows Chris Trager (Rob Lowe) the video. It is only a few seconds long.

When the premiere episode of Severance season 2 aired, the response to the claymation sequence was almost instant. As one X user pointed out, it seems as if Adam Scott is always part of a show that is trying to make claymation happen.

now why is adam scott always at the scene of the crime of some elaborate claymation sequence #severance pic.twitter.com/brrMTlnb2s — Cris ✨ (@lionesspike) January 17, 2025

It ushered in one of my favorite things on the internet: Jokes about Severance tied to Ben Wyatt’s hobby.

It is the kind of niche internet bit that really just brings me joy. I love that so many were joking about the second season taking so long because of the claymation. Because, as we know, it took Ben Wyatt weeks to make Requiem For a Tuesday.

this is why the show took 3 damn years do you know how long it took ben wyatt to make 5 seconds of requiem for a tuesday https://t.co/HE5sEY2fpv — kenzie (@svravenss) January 17, 2025

Ben Wyatt, you will always be famous. To me especially but it does seem as if Adam Scott is just going to forever be tied to claymation now and I love it.

