10 Best Seventeen Songs, Ranked

I think it’s time we all slip into the diamond life with SEVENTEEN, so let’s take a look at their best songs.

SEVENTEEN recently dropped their second Korean compilation album, “17 IS RIGHT HERE,” which features some of their biggest hits from their debut until 2024. The album also contains four new songs, including the single “MAESTRO,” as well as Korean version of the group’s previous Japanese releases. With a whopping 33 songs on the album, it’s definitely one that you need to enjoy with some snacks and refreshments.

Not sure where to begin with SEVENTEEN? Look no further; here are ten of some of their best releases to date!

10. “HOT”

This song’s earworm chorus is so catchy that you’ll be seeing “Drop it like hot, hot, hot” for days! This song showcases SEVENTEEN’s more mature side, with the song using Western guitar riffs to give off a more daring feel.

Something about that Old West theme they leaned into showcases a new side of sensuality from SEVENTEEN. Originally debuting with a more cutesy, boy-next-door, bright concept, I think “HOT” is a great song that shows how SEVENTEEN grew up through the years. They are no longer boys; they are men.

9. “Lilili Yabbay”

“Lilili Yabbay” is sung by the four members of SEVENTEEN’s Performance Unit: Hoshi, The8, Dino, and Jun. There’s something about the melody of this song that captivates the ears. It’s haunting, in a way.

Looking at the lyrics closely, “Lilili Yabbay” talks about a dance for the 13th month—a dance to see the ghosts of your past, to see your past lovers in the moonlight and admire them. While the members have said there’s no deep meaning to the song, the lyrics definitely seem as if they’re trying to bring back the spirit of their late loved one.

8. “Mansae”

Looking for something a little more upbeat? Then you should listen to “Mansae.” The English translation of the song is “Hooray,” and it tells the story of lovestruck teenagers experiencing their first puppy love with a tsundere girl.

In the chorus, they ask the girl not to fall in love with someone else, or else they’ll get jealous. They sing about their aspirations to call this girl their own and how, although they are shy, all their actions point to the fact that they are head over heels in love with her! Once they get the girl, they can’t help but scream, “Mansae!”

7. “God of Music”

“God of Music” is bright, but not in the same way “Mansae” is. While “Mansae” showcased a cute, boyish concept, “God of Music” is soulful, funky, and, heck, even euphoric. The title of the song might sound a little cocky, as if the group is calling themselves the gods of music, but it’s actually the complete opposite!

In this song, SEVENTEEN sings about the power of music and how music in itself is a language that brings people together. They sing about how, if there was a god of music, they wanted to send them a message of thanks for creating something as amazing as music.

6. “Change Up”

“Change Up” is a song by SEVENTEEN’s LEADERS Unit: S.Coups, Hoshi, and Woozi. S.Coups is the leader of SEVENTEEN as a whole, as well as their Hip-Hop Unit, while Hoshi is the leader of the Performance Unit. Woozi, on the other hand, is the leader of the Vocal Unit.

The song talks about their roles as leaders of SEVENTEEN. As leaders, they have to keep pushing the group to rise above after each accomplishment so that SEVENTEEN can continue to succeed. In “Change Up,” they talk about how they still have so much to show people and how one day everything they want to achieve will come true.

5. “To You”

SEVENTEEN is a group that never fails to show their love for their fandom, the CARATs, and I think “To You” is a great song that represents that. In simple terms, “To You” is a song that shows how thankful they are to have someone special in their lives and how they always need their love.

In the lyrics, they sing about experiencing dark and lonely moments, but they know that they can always find solace in their fans. CARATs give them strength and the courage to face any obstacle, no matter how hard life becomes. This is just one of several songs SEVENTEN has released to show their love for their fans.

4. “Thanks”

And “Thanks” is another song that shows the group’s love for CARATs. When I first heard this song and read the lyrics, I literally cried. You can just feel how much SEVENTEEN loves their fandom. One point that I loved is how, in the choreography for the song, they make use of sign language so that fans with hearing disabilities can still understand how much SEVENTEEN appreciates them.

The boys have openly expressed that this is a song to express their gratitude to their fans. They sing about how their hearts overflow with cliché words and how they were afraid to express what was in their hearts because they were once childish and immature. Now, however, they thank the fans wholeheartedly and sing about how even if the fans forget them, SEVENTEEN will never forget CARATs.

3. “Shining Diamond”

This song has a special place in OG CARAT’s heart. Before SEVENTEEN made their debut, they competed on the show SEVENTEEN Project: Debut Big Plan, which showed the boys fighting for their chance to debut. This is the first original song SEVENTEEN performed, and it was written by members S.Coups, Woozi, and Vernon.

This song gave us the iconic “Slip into the diamond life,” which has now become a popular slogan among fans. “Shining Diamond” perfectly showcases the passionate rookie spirit as the members sing about how people should watch out for them because they have immense talents to show you.

2. “Pretty U”

“Pretty U” was the first song I heard from SEVENTEEN, but it instantly got me hooked. It’s a classic bubblegum pop song, which is similar to what the group released in their early days. But there is something so bright, youthful, and fun about this song that even eight years later, it’s still a certified bop.

“Pretty U” is, you guessed it, a love song. They sing from the perspective of a boy who has a hard time mustering up the courage to confess their feelings to the person they like. They sing about the deep, meaningful confession they have planned, only to chicken out after they see how beautiful they are. They resolve to confess the next day and tell the one they like, “You are pretty.”

1. “Don’t Wanna Cry”

When SEVENTEEN released “Don’t Wanna Cry,” it was a jarring shift of sound. At the time, the group was still known for their bright, bubbly, cute concepts and happy love songs. “Don’t Wanna Cry” is the complete opposite of that—it’s dark, sad, and tear-jerking.

“Don’t Wanna Cry” talks about the aftermath of a breakup, how lonely it feels, and how painful the experience is. It’s a song that shows SEVENTEEN’s range as artists and makes many realize that SEVENTEEN is a group full of surprises. My personal favorite part is Wonwoo and Mingyu’s exchange in the bridge, with Wonwoo loudly stating he’s fine and doesn’t miss them, and Mingyu acting as his inner thoughts, confessing he is, in fact, not fine and misses them a lot.

