Just How Long Has This Hero Been a Skrull in the MCU?

Secret Invasion just confirmed that a major character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a Skrull. However, it’s unclear how long this impersonation has been going on. The reason that this is especially concerning can be found in the comic books. In Marvel Comics, Secret Invasion was a large-scale crossover event that revealed several heroes in Marvel Comics had secretly been Skrulls for long periods of time. Some characters, like Spider-Woman, were confirmed to have been Skrulls for years. Given that the Secret Invasion TV series is very different from the comics and is fairly self-contained, it was unclear if it would pull off any Skrull reveal bombshells like the comics did.

Spoilers ahead for episode 4 of Marvel’s Secret Invasion

Now, the show has confirmed that at least one major MCU character and member of the Avengers has been replaced by a Skrull. In Secret Invasion episode 4, “Beloved,” audience suspicions were confirmed when the episode revealed that Col. James “Rhodey” Rhodes (Don Cheadle) is being impersonated by a female Skrull named Raava and is a part of Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir)’s rebel faction. He is especially dangerous as a Skrull because his government ranking gives him direct access to the President of the United States and the ability to manipulate national or even international affairs.

Meanwhile, despite a few slip-ups, such as calling Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) by his first name, this Skrull seems very adept at impersonating Rhodey. It’s almost like she has been doing it for some time.

How long has Rhodey been a Skrull?

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

It’s easy to just assume that the MCU made Rhodey a Skrull solely for the Secret Invasion storyline. However, as we learned in Secret Invasion episode 2, “Promises,” the Skrull problem goes back many years. As early as 1997, Fury was recruiting Skrulls to serve as spies on Earth, which started creating tension when Fury failed to do his part in finding the Skrulls a home. While the invasion has just grown to the point that Gravik is taking more drastic actions, the Skrulls potentially had years and years to slowly infiltrate Earth. So, the show raises the possibility that Rhodey’s replacement by a Skrull isn’t a very recent event.

Also, in an interview with Marvel.com, the Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige further confirmed that Rhodey has been a Skrull for some time. “[We want audiences to] understand exactly how long he’s been a Skrull.” Feige said. “We like the idea of fans going back and watching some of the other appearances of Rhodey and realizing that that wasn’t him.” This has led some media outlets to speculate that Rhodey could have been a Skrull as early as the beginning of Phase 4.

However, based on Feige’s quote, it’s likely that Rhodey has been a Skrull for longer than that. Besides Secret Invasion, the only appearance Rhodey has made since the beginning of Phase 4 is a brief guest spot on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Feige seems to be implying that there were multiple appearances from Rhodey in various Marvel projects where he was a Skrull. It’s possible that he was a Skrull in some of his more major appearances in the MCU, such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. If so, this would mean he was replaced by a Skrull sometime in Phase 3 and potentially even fought alongside the Avengers as a Skrull. It’s likely that Marvel will officially confirm when Rhodey’s replacement took place at some point in the near future. For now, it seems that Rhodey has been a Skrull for multiple phases in the MCU.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]